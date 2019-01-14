The Africa Report seeks a Business Editor
Are you able to read a balance sheet and come up with the right line of questioning for a CEO?
The Africa Report is hiring a business editor to organise corporate, economic and financial coverage in its digital newsroom.
Some travel required.
Job Brief
* Plan, write, and edit material for publication on our digital platform
* Liaise and plan coverage with The Africa Report editors and correspondents
* Oversee business coverage on our print editions, including investigations and rankings
* Handle social media responsibilities for business and economic stories
Skills and qualifications
* Have writing, editing and commissioning experience at a reputable newspaper, magazine or digital publication.
* Experience in managing people.
* A good network of business journalists and sources in multiple African countries, and the drive to develop it.
* Be a native English speaker. Knowledge of a language from the continent, or French/Arabic is a plus.
Please send a CV along with a cover letter to: jobs@theafricareport.com by February 8th.
