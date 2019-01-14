Posted on Monday, 14 January 2019 18:00





The Africa Report seeks a Business Editor

Are you able to read a balance sheet and come up with the right line of questioning for a CEO?

The Africa Report is hiring a business editor to organise corporate, economic and financial coverage in its digital newsroom.

Some travel required.



Job Brief

* Plan, write, and edit material for publication on our digital platform

* Liaise and plan coverage with The Africa Report editors and correspondents

* Oversee business coverage on our print editions, including investigations and rankings

* Handle social media responsibilities for business and economic stories



Skills and qualifications

* Have writing, editing and commissioning experience at a reputable newspaper, magazine or digital publication.

* Experience in managing people.

* A good network of business journalists and sources in multiple African countries, and the drive to develop it.

* Be a native English speaker. Knowledge of a language from the continent, or French/Arabic is a plus.



Please send a CV along with a cover letter to: jobs@theafricareport.com by February 8th.