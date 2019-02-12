Posted on Tuesday, 12 February 2019 10:56



The book that’s got everyone talking, Oyinkan Braithwaite’s debut crime novel My Sister, the Serial Killer – out in January – is certainly worth all the hype.

Dead boyfriends, rubber gloves and bleach, and the love of two sisters… family always comes first.



The independent UK publisher Head of Zeus has acquired the rights for Ben Okri’s The Freedom Artist. According to the writer, this is “a novel I have been wanting to write for a long time, a fist of light against a wall of darkness”. Out in paperback in May 2019.



Twenty-five years on from its first incarnation, Margaret Busby has edited The New Daughters of Africa anthology. This is the next generation: 200 bold and vibrant women writers from across the African diaspora including Zadie Smith, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Imbolo Mbue and many more. The weighty volume will be out in March 2019.





Ndinda Kioko, Author “I am currently working on my first novel under the Olive B. O’Connor fellowship at Colgate University [New York State, US]. In the novel, I’m interested in family as a place of small terrors, and the rituals of mourning. I have also been working on a collection of short stories. One of the stories, ‘Little Jamaica’, will be published in the Black Warrior Review Spring issue. The story is an examination of the lives of small towns. Next year I’m looking forward to Kenyan author Okwiri Oduor’s debut novel, and, from Zambia, Namwali Serpell’s novel, The Old Drift.

This article first appeared in December-January 2019 print edition of The Africa Report

By Henry Brefo & Billie McTernan

Top Photo: Ndinda Kioko

Credits: All right reserved.

Lea Crespi / Pasco