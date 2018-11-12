Posted on Monday, 12 November 2018 17:50

By Patrick Smith

An end is in sight to the grinding conflict over President Kabila's overstaying in power. Elections are planned for December and national and international forces are putting pressure on Kabila to help the country start a new page.

On 23 December, Joseph Kabila is due to make history when he presides over national elections that are meant to signal his retirement from the presidency. It would be the first time that a Congolese president has left office without being forced to by a coup d’état, a rebellion or an assassin’s bullet. The political transition in the DRC will hand a new leader the power to affect the lives of more than 80 million fellow citizens, long-running conflicts that have destabilised the region and killed and displaced millions of people, and tens of billions of dollars in strategic mining and energy deals.

Because of the vast wealth he and his family have accumulated and worries that he could face prosecution for human rights abuses, Kabila has held on to power beyond the end of his second term in 2016. But his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on 25 September sounded like an oath for departure: “I reaffirm the irreversible character of holding the elections planned for the end of this year.” The follow-up commitment was more problematic: “Everything will be implemented in order to guarantee the peaceful and credible character of these polls.”

Even those activists and politicians who were convinced that ‘Plan A’ was for Kabila to stay in the presidency indefinitely now suggest that regional pressure has forced him and his allies to implement ‘Plan B’: the choosing of a dauphin, who would be under strict control.

Such is the scepticism about the pol­itical class, many Congolese still doubt the elections will take place on schedule, let alone be credible. Those doubts are rooted in bitter experience. First there was the failure of the Commission Electorale Nationale Indépendante (CENI) to organise voter registration and elections on time in 2016 when Kabila was due to stand down. Then some opposition parties struck a deal with the Majorité Présidentielle, giving Kabila another year. But the opposition lacked the muscle, alone, to keep Kabila to the deal. Regional pressure, from Angola, South Africa and, eventually, Zimbabwe, made a difference.

That trio dominate the Southern African Development Community (SADC), of which the DRC is a member. They argued that further attempts by Kabila to prolong his presidency would trigger more instability, with militias fighting in the east and other parts of the country. Adding pressure on Kinshasa was some indirect nudging from the European Union and the United States, although Kabila had declined to meet with Nikki Haley, then Washington’s envoy to the UN.

Opposition politicians accuse the government of stirring up hostilities, even distributing weapons to militias, to delay the elections and Kabila’s exit. “Who financed these militia groups?” asked leading oppositionist Moïse Katumbi, who has been barred from contesting or even entering the DRC. “It’s Kabila […] because he doesn’t want elections,” Katumbi tells The Africa Report. “Even if Kabila does go now, he’s going to leave total chaos,” he adds.

Devoted Dauphin

Kabila’s lengthy consultations within his Parti du Peuple pour la Reconstruction et la Démocratie (PPRD) resulted in the choice of the little-known former interior minister, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, as the party’s presidential candidate. A man of the security system who is under EU sanctions for human rights abuses, Shadary lacks his own base. That much was clear in his acceptance speech on 9 August: “It is the chance, before the Congolese people, to thank almighty God for the grace he has shown us and to thank sincerely and above all the moral authority of his excellency Joseph Kabila Kabange, an exceptional man.”