



The former senior economist has left behind the stodgy offices of the African Development Bank in Abidjan for the cut-throat world of Chadian politics. Succès Masra quit his job at the bank in early 2018 to launch his Les Transformateurs party. As a sign that he is being taken seriously as an opposition mobiliser, he was received for a visit by the French foreign ministry in October to talk about President Idriss Déby’s efforts to weaken the opposition. Masra tells sister magazine Jeune Afrique that most of Chad’s problems could be fixed with “political will and good governance”.



By Marshall Van Valen

Photo: Francois Grivelet for JA