The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

NewsCentral AfricaDRC's business scene: a miner, a startupper and a central banker

Tue,06Mar2018

Posted on Tuesday, 06 March 2018 06:07

DRC's business scene: a miner, a startupper and a central banker

By The Africa Report

Kalaa MpingaIt takes grit to keep pushing projects in turbulent  times. Meet miners with big projects, a young startupper and a central banker looking to create stability

Bénédicte Kuvuna: Launching a tropical surprise 

 Kinshasa does not have the same density of startups as, say, Lagos or Nairobi, but local entrepreneurs are trying their hands at new ventures. Winner of the Anzisha Prize for young African entrepreneurs at only  20, Bénédicte Kuvuna launched Surprise Tropicale in 2013. Her e-commerce business delivers fresh Congolese fruit, vegetables and juices all over Kinshasa. She works with local producers and is looking to form partnerships with farmers in eastern DRC. Kuvuna helps run a leadership foundation and is curator of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers hub in Kinshasa. 

Louis Watum: Knight in copper armour in a mining romance 

South Africa’s Ivanhoe Mining is developing  its huge Kamoa copper and cobalt mine,  and Congolese mining executive Louis Watum  is leading the firm’s DRC team. The Université  de Lubumbashi-trained  chemical engineer  is a bridge between  the Central African giant and the continent’s most advanced economy,  both of which have large natural resource sectors. Watum has worked  for a series of big miners with South African links, from Anglo American  to Randgold. Watum  has worked with the government on its planned changes to  the mining code and said that Kinshasa needs  to try harder on building infrastructure and fighting corruption and inertia  in the bureaucracy.
 
Kalaa Mpinga:Cash in the dirt 
 
In September, the mining boss and investor made  his first big investment since falling out in 2015 with Chinese investors at Mwana Africa, a mining company that he had founded. Mpinga and US-based private equity fund Kuramo Capital Management put $17.5m into the DRC’s Feronia, an agribusiness firm with oil palm plantations. Mpinga says he is looking for other investments in mining, agribusiness and infrastructure.

This article first appeared in the December/January 2018 print edition of The Africa Report magazine 

 
 

Show More Articles from This Author

Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2018 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.