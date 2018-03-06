Posted on Tuesday, 06 March 2018 06:07

By The Africa Report

It takes grit to keep pushing projects in turbulent times. Meet miners with big projects, a young startupper and a central banker looking to create stability

Bénédicte Kuvuna: Launching a tropical surprise

Kinshasa does not have the same density of startups as, say, Lagos or Nairobi, but local entrepreneurs are trying their hands at new ventures. Winner of the Anzisha Prize for young African entrepreneurs at only 20, Bénédicte Kuvuna launched Surprise Tropicale in 2013. Her e-commerce business delivers fresh Congolese fruit, vegetables and juices all over Kinshasa. She works with local producers and is looking to form partnerships with farmers in eastern DRC. Kuvuna helps run a leadership foundation and is curator of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers hub in Kinshasa.

Louis Watum: Knight in copper armour in a mining romance