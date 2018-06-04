Posted on Monday, 04 June 2018 10:26

By Reinnier Kazé in Yaoundé



BACKING BUSINESS: Célestin Tawamba: President, Groupement Inter-patronal du Cameroun

At 51 years old, industrialist Célestin Tawamba has notched 17 years of experience in business in a hostile environment where failure is more likely than success. Hardworking and ambitious, he was elected head of the business lobby Groupement Inter-patronal du Cameroun (GICAM) – which now has more than 1,000 members – in June 2017.

His election was a reversal of fortune, as he had quit the body in 2008 after running for a leadership position and losing. He went off and founded a rival group, Entreprises du Cameroun, with insurance company boss Protais Ayangma. Tawamba went back to the GICAM fold in 2016 and ran unopposed for the presidency in 2017.

At GICAM, Tawamba is continuing to champion the development of the Cameroonian private sector, which is politicised and fragmented. “We have to work together based on our shared interests – which are bigger than our differences – which could be linked to the size of the companies, their sectors of activity or the nationality of their shareholdings,” he told local media. Trained at the École des Hautes Etudes Commerciales in Paris, Tawamba started his career as an audit supervisor at Ernst & Young in 1992. He started his own agribusiness firm in 2001 and later launched Cadyst Invest as a conglomerate to hold his various business interests. Cadyst now owns agribusinesses Panzani Cameroun and La Pasta, in addition to shares of health-focused firms Cinpharm and the Société Industrielle des Produits Pharmaceutiques. Cinpharm had the most difficulties, and Tawamba sold a majority stake in the firm to Tunisian company Teriak in 2015.

He is pleading the business sector's case to the government. He told local media: “We need tax reform. We need to get away from taxing companies based on their turnover.” He said that GICAM will launch its proposal for a new form of taxation in April. He added: “My biggest wish is for the dialogue between the government and the private sector to be productive, that there are concrete results […] A strong economy means a strong state.” Among his top priorities for GICAM is the launch of a guarantee fund backed by donors and government to improve the private sector's access to credit.

