A veteran president doesn’t stop the youthful energy of Cameroon’s new faces in the worlds of music, tech, sport and even politics
|MUSIC
|Daphne Njie |Work hard and play hard
|The 27-year-old singer’s latest hit ‘Calée’, a song about falling in love, has recorded more than 2.5m hits on YouTube since it was first released in March.
It became the number one video on music channel Trace Urban in June.
Daphne (the name she performs under) says she was driven to write the song because women often find it difficult to express their feelings to men.
Daphné launched a first mini album called Reflection in 2015 and is part of a bigger wave of Anglophone Cameroonian artists hitting the big time on the pop music scene.
Born in Cameroon’s South West Province, Daphne is a student of psychology at the University of Buea. She told local media that her strategy is “work hard and play hard”.
|TECH
|Olivier Madiba |Sharing the wealth of knowledge
|The founder of Kiro’o Games wants to share his start-up success with other entrepreneurs. With money transfer company Express Union he launched Kiro’o Rebuntu in June to train start-ups in how to raise money – with the goal of helping 100,000.
|POLITICS
|Serge Espoir Matomba | Early out of the gate
|As a municipal councillor in Douala, Matomba is critical of the regime’s governance.
The young leader is one of the first politicians to make his intentions clear for the presidential race of 2018.
His chances of winning are slim, as the dominant RDPC is gearing up for 84-year-old President Paul Biya to run again, but Matomba is making a bigger name for himself in local and national politics through the Peuple Uni pour la Rénovation Sociale.
|FOOTBALL
|Christian Bassogog | A rising star
|The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was named best player in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (ACN) won by Cameroon in February.
Until then, he had been playing for Danish club AaB Fodbold.
He parlayed his ACN success intoamove to the Chinese Super League team Henan Jianye and plans to up his skill levels amidst higher competition.
He began his career in the US in 2015.
From the July-August 2017 print edition