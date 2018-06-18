The 27-year-old singer’s latest hit ‘Calée’, a song about falling in love, has recorded more than 2.5m hits on YouTube since it was first released in March.

It became the number one video on music channel Trace Urban in June.

Daphne (the name she performs under) says she was driven to write the song because women often find it difficult to express their feelings to men.

Daphné launched a first mini album called Reflection in 2015 and is part of a bigger wave of Anglophone Cameroonian artists hitting the big time on the pop music scene.

Born in Cameroon’s South West Province, Daphne is a student of psychology at the University of Buea. She told local media that her strategy is “work hard and play hard”.