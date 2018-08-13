Posted on Monday, 13 August 2018 10:21

By Oheneba Ama Nti Osei

The Africa Report, Jeune Afrique and the Africa CEO Forum assemble an exclusive list of the top African businesswomen who are shaping their sectors, helping a new generation of female leaders and improving their firms’ profitability. Here are profiles of some of the 50 women

Bola Adesola, Nigeria, CEO, Standard Chartered Nigeria

With more than 25 years of banking experience, Adesola is the definition of a veteran banker. Prior to joining Standard Chartered as head of its Nigeria subsidiary in 2011, she worked at First Bank Nigeria and Citibank in Nigeria and Tanzania. Adesola was recently appointed deputy chair of the board of the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustain­ability initiative.

Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch, Morocco, CEO, Aksal Group

The influential entrepreneur and wife of Morocco’s agriculture minister, Aziz Akhannouch, is the founder and CEO of Aksal Group, a leading Moroccan company specialising in luxury goods, department stores and shopping malls. Aksal owns a 50% stake in Casablanca’s Morocco Mall, one of Africa’s biggest shopping centres, where in October 2017 she launched her own beauty and cosmetics brand, Yan&One.

Patience Akyianu, Ghana, MD, Barclays Ghana

After five years at the helm of Barclays Bank Ghana as its first female leader, Akyianu will leave the institution in September 2018. She will take on the role of group CEO at insurance firm Hollard Ghana Holdings, parent company of Hollard Insurance Ghana and Hollard Life Assurance Ghana. Akyianu wants to help Hollard compete with the industry leaders, including the State Insurance Company, Star Assurance and Enterprise Insurance.

Folorunsho Alakij, Nigeria, Deputy chair, Famfa Oil

Alakija is ranked the second-­richest women on Forbes’ Africa Billionaires list, with an estimated net worth of $1.6bn as of January 2018. Her fortune mainly lies in Famfa Oil, an oil exploration company with a 60% stake in the deepwater Agbami oil field. Alakija has diversified her business into other fields, including publishing and fashion.

Maidie Arkutu, Ghana, VP, Francophone Africa, Unilever

After a three-year stint as head of Unilever’s Ghana subsidiary, Arkutu became the group’s vice-president for francophone Africa in January 2017. A trained marketer, her goal is to get more Omo washing powder and Lipton tea in consumers’ hands in Côte d’Ivoire and other major markets.

Ibukun Awosika, Nigeria, Chair, First Bank Nigeria