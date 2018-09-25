Posted on Tuesday, 25 September 2018 10:35

By Nicholas Norbrook in Busan

The chief executive of the Trade and Development Bank says that African development financiers need to work with pension funds, commercial banks and other partners to fund Africa's growth

Africa needs money like the desert needs the rain. Everywhere you look there are parched financial landscapes: continental infrastructure deficits of hundreds of billions of dollars, and governments, farmers, businesses, families and individuals all thirsty for cash. “So it is very clear that without leverage, without crowding in, the agenda [for financing Africa’s development] will simply fail,” is the stark view from Admassu Tadesse, chief executive of the Trade and Development Bank (TDB), the development finance institution formerly known as PTA Bank. “This is really where this whole blending initiative is coming from, to try to get that catalytic effect.”

‘Blended finance’ is the latest thinking in how to fund poorer countries. It brings together different flows of money – from capital markets, commercial banks, institutional investors like pension funds, and governments. Their complementarity allows them to create an impact greater than the sum of their parts.

Hybrid model

The TDB is the financial arm of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), though membership is not restricted to COMESA member states. Now it has built this hybrid model into its DNA, with institutional investors in its capital structure. The bank started inviting in African pension funds in 2013, “and of course we had to introduce a number of complimentary reforms to enable those types of investors to develop the comfort to come in. So we were quite thoughtful about the whole process, and then we began the outreach and the campaigning and one by one they came in: Mauritius, Seychelles, Rwanda, Uganda. And there are several others now in the pipeline,” Tadesse says. The TDB has issued around $100m in dividend-paying shares over the past five years.

Many African economists argue that Africa’s long-term investments should be redirected to the continent rather than parked in low-interest US treasury bills. But this is more often than not proving easier said than done.

Discipline is key

Pension funds have needs and, so far, the TDB has delivered. “We’ve managed to deliver a return on equity of roughly 12%, that’s been the average over the past almost 5 years, and the dividend yield has been between 4-5%.”