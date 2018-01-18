Posted on Thursday, 18 January 2018 14:20

By Mark Anderson, Erin Conway-Smith and Eromo Egbejule

How are Africa’s leading companies handling today’s tough macroeconomic conditions? The Africa Report examines the business prospects of a cross-section of major companies in 2018

The year ahead looks to be a strong improvement on 2017 for some of Africa’s biggest companies. A recovery in export commodity prices is being welcomed in many corners of the continent. Plummeting prices of oil and minerals cut sharply into profits of companies in those sectors, and last year, sub-Saharan Africa registered 1.4% growth in gross domestic product, the slowest pace in more than two decades.

Some major companies in the continent’s biggest economies are hurting from a year of poor growth. They will be encouraged by signs of better market conditions. South Africa’s recession pushed many of the country’s biggest finance firms to look abroad for new opportunities. But now, financial services companies like Discovery Limited are encouraged by better prospects at home.

In Nigeria, a push to diversify the economy away from oil will drive the growth of other sectors. Dangote Group’s cement and agribusiness units look set to benefit, and oil and gas companies will continue to struggle with low prices. But local player Seplat Petroleum is positioning itself to make acquisitions in the near term.

The telecoms sector is a particular bright spot. Rising demand for services will drive growth, and Kenya’s Safaricom looks poised to begin its long-await expansion strategy in East Africa.

Airlines are scouting for new partners as competition heats up in Africa’s hottest destinations. While South African Airways is waiting for government bailouts, Ethiopian Airlines, the continent’s most profitable carrier, is looking to beef up its West and Central African routes.

Safaricom:

A change in Safaricom’s ownership structure has made the telecoms behemoth free to venture out of Kenya for the first time.

Until recently, Safaricom – East Africa’s biggest company by turnover – had been unable to expand outside of its home turf. Under the company’s previous ownership structure, it was seen as a Kenyan company focused on the Kenyan market. But with the sale of parent company Vodafone’s stake in Safaricom in August, the company is now free to move into other countries.

Safaricom is on the cusp of an expansion drive that will see it set up operations in as many as five African markets by 2021, according to Bob Collymore, the company’s chief executive officer. “We want to go into white space [...] space that no one is in at the moment, and no one is in e-commerce,” Collymore, Safaricom’s chief executive officer, told the Financial Times in September before he went on medical leave.

Collymore’s vision for the company is to push its new Masoko e-commerce platform as well as its M-Pesa mobile-payment products into neighbouring countries. The company will be trying to replicate the strong growth in mobile banking products it has fostered in Kenya. Mobile-money services earned Safaricom $530m last year in Kenya.

Safaricom’s financials are strong overall. In March, the company recorded a 27% year-on-year increase in pre-tax profits, reaching $685m.

In August, Safaricom’s parent company, UK-based telecoms firm Vodafone, transferred almost all of its 35% stake in the company to Vodacom, its South Africa-based subsidiary. Talk of an expansion drive in the wake of Vodafone’s share sale drove Safaricom’s share price up to a record high of $0.26, giving the company a market capitalisation of $10.5bn.

The share sale was an important milestone. In November, Nicholas Ng’ang’a, the chairman of Safaricom’s board of directors, told reporters: “For Safaricom, this reorganisation has given us an expanded mandate to explore opportunities outside Kenya […] We are currently looking at [the East African] market.”

The most attractive telecoms market among Kenya’s neighbours is certainly Ethiopia, which has a population of around 100 million people. Safaricom has denied rumours that it is in advanced talks with the Ethiopian government to buy a significant stake in state-owned monopoly Ethio Telecom.

The Ethiopian government, which has not been welcoming to foreign investors, recently launched mobile-money services, leading many to speculate that Safaricom’s M-Pesa could also be coming to town.

Sateesh Kamath, Safaricom's chief financial officer, will become the company’s acting chief executive officer while Collymore is on leave. “Asset-light” partnerships will form the basis of the company’s expansion strategy, Kamath told local media. “We do not [want to] go and invest millions and millions. It will be partner-based and platform-based.”

Discovery Limited:

With the success of its data and rewards-based Vitality programme, South African's third-largest insurer is now taking aim at retail banking sector.