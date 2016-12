Posted on Monday, 01 February 2016 16:57

Engineers are due to break ground on the world's first civilian cargo drone station in Rwanda in 2016.

The east Africa country's civil aviation authority is already drafting regulations concerning the use of unmanned vehicles.

Architecture firm Foster + Partners has submitted artists' impressions (pictured) of how the drone facility could look.

If the pilot project is successful, a wider programme could be rolled out across the country and an additional 40 drone airports could be constructed. ●