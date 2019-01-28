A scion of the Karume political dynasty – her father, Abeid, was the first president of Zanzibar – Fatma Karume shot into the limelight after being elected president of the Tanganyika Law Society in April 2018. Since then, she has emerged as one of the sharpest critics of Tanzanian president John Magufuli’s leadership style and the ruling party. While Karume maintains she has no interest in politics, but only in the rule of law, her criticism of the establishment has confounded observers. Speculation is rife as to what signal the Karume family might be sending. What will be next for Fatma when she steps down from the law society’s presidency in 2019?



By Joseph Burite

Photo: Joseph Rubambe