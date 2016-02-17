Posted on Wednesday, 17 February 2016 11:31

By Dasmani Laary

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated has appointed the current head of its Ghana operations as the new managing director for the newly created division comprising of subsidiaries in central, eastern and southern Africa.

Samuel Ashitey Adjei would head the group's 18 subsidiaries starting in March.

Ecobank Ghana board chairman Terence Darko described Adjei as a modest leader who deserved the promotion. "It has been a pleasure to work and learn from him the business of banking, this is a well-earned promotion," he said.

Ade Ayeyemi, the Ecobank Group chief executive officer said Adjei had positioned the Ghana franchise for success, hence his elevation. "The last 10 years have seen this subsidiary grow exponentially. It has become the most successful and profitable subsidiary, both internally and externally," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

On his part, Adjei said it was not an easy transition to leave Ecobank Ghana after a serving the institution for over two decades. "I have spent the last 25 years of my life, contributing to and helping to build this great institution of ours – Ecobank," he said.

"I have had the privilege of working with the best and brightest in the industry. I leave my customers and my partners in the industry with a heavy heart, but I continue to believe that it is the overall franchise that has contributed to their respective journeys with Ecobank."

Ecobank said it would soon appoint Ajei's successor who is expected to assume office by April 30.

Adjei has been credited for Ecobank Ghana's strong performance since his appointment in 2006. He oversaw the bank's growth from eight branches to a staggering 78.