Tue,17Jul2018

Posted on Monday, 16 July 2018 14:24

Eritrea reopens embassy in Ethiopia in fresh sign of diplomatic thaw

By Reuters

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, second left, and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, center, hold hands as they wave at the crowds in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sunday July 15, 2018. Photo: Mulugeta Ayene/AP/SIPAEritrea reopened its embassy in Ethiopia on Monday (July 16) in further evidence of a rapid thaw between the two countries that a week ago ended two decades of military stalemate over a border war in which tens of thousands died.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki re-opened the embassy in Addis Ababa in a brief ceremony.

One week ago, the leaders declared their "state of war" over and Isaias spent the weekend in Ethiopia.

Decades of isolation

The rapprochement could help Ethiopia, a landlocked country of 100 million people with the largest economy in East Africa, gain access to Eritrea's ports.

Better ties could help Eritrea overcome decades of relative isolation.

The leaders jointly raised the Eritrean flag inside a newly refurbished embassy as a military band played Eritrea's anthem.

They then toured the building and looked at its furniture and two rusting cars that belonged to Eritrea's last ambassador.

