Posted on Wednesday, 26 September 2018 11:56

By Morris Kiruga in Nairobi

Lending apps are financing Kenya's informal sector and the boom in sports betting. Will regulators soon step in to provide some rules?

When Brazil was eliminated from the 2018 World Cup after losing to Belgium, Joel Odongo was not just heartbroken, he was broke and in debt. Or, to be clearer, deeper in debt. Odongo bet KSh50,000 ($500) on the odds of tournament favourites Seleção winning by a margin of at least one goal. Thousands of kilometres away from the Russian stadiums, Odongo could not believe his misfortune.

It was not just that the money was gone, but he borrowed most of it from a mobile lending app. “I still have to pay the loan at 20% interest by the end of July,” he tells The Africa Report in Thika, about 38km north-east of Nairobi. This was not his first loss or even his only current debt to a mobile lending service.

The biggest sell for such fintech services for the larger economy is financial inclusion. By giving borrowers access to short-term unsecured loans, these firms provide much-needed capital for individuals and small businesses.

Last year, then Safaricom business manager Sylvia Mulinge revealed that a third of microloan applications come in between 3am and 6am, and that M-Shwari, the most successful fintech product in Kenya, is busiest between 5am and 9am. Most of this activity is from people working in the informal sector, such as jua kali (hot sun in Kiswahili) labourers and market women.

At a fruit stand in Ngara, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Jacinta Kyalo tells The Africa Report: “I use M-Shwari at least three times a week.” Access to short-term loans allows her to keep working capital and pay her suppliers. “It is easier than borrowing money from friends or my chama (informal savings group),” she adds, “and I am now able to borrow more. So I have been expanding my business slowly.”

Same-day repayment

Kyalo and those like her borrow short-term capital to finance stock purchases and then make repayments as soon as the stock is sold. For Kenya’s informal sectors, this is a lifeline. Three times a week, Kyalo borrows between KSh3,000 and KSh9,000, depending on her business needs, and repays the money either on the same day or within 48 hours. And, as the repayment period on the service is 30 days, her creditworthiness score has improved.