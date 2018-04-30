Posted on Monday, 30 April 2018 16:51

By Reuters

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf accepted the 2017 Mo Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership at a special Leadership Ceremony in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday (April 27).

Johnson Sirleaf, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Africa's first elected female head of state, stepped down as president of the war-scarred West African state last month, making way for ex-international soccer star George Weah.

In recent years, the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, founded by Sudanese telecoms tycoon Mo Ibrahim, has gained notoriety for not being awarded for lack of a suitable candidate.

Johnson Sirleaf, a former World Bank and United Nations official, is only the fifth person to win the 10-year-old award.

'Exceptional and transformative leadership'

The Award designed to improve the quality of African political leadership, after handing over power in her country's first peaceful democratic transition in seven decades.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation praised Johnson Sirleaf for her "exceptional and transformative leadership" in helping steer Liberia's recovery from many years of civil war.

Candidates for the award have to be democratically elected African heads of state or government who have left office during the previous three years at the end of their mandated terms.

The prize is $5 million paid out over 10 years, with another $200,000 annually throughout the winner's lifetime.

Johnson Sirleaf took on the leadership of Liberia at a time when it was still seeking to heal deep divisions and rebuild infrastructure.

Her administration then faced a global commodities crash that crippled its nascent mining industry followed by the deadliest Ebola epidemic in history.

Despite praise for her role in shoring up peace, she was criticized for failing to tackle corruption or do much to lift ordinary Liberians out of poverty.

The venue for the ceremony to award Africa's first female president was also seen as significant - Rwanda has the most women in parliament of anywhere in the world - nearly two-thirds of lawmakers are female.