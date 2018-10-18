The Africa Report

Germany's Voith to supply more turbines for Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam

Thu,18Oct2018

Posted on Thursday, 18 October 2018 12:04

Germany's Voith to supply more turbines for Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam

By Reuters

In this June 28, 2013 file photo, construction work takes place, at the site of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Assosa, Ethiopia. Photo: Elias Asmare/AP/SIPAGerman mechanical engineering conglomerate Voith has signed an agreement to supply turbines for a $4 billion dam Ethiopia is building along the River Nile, state-affiliated media said on Wednesday.

The 6,000 megawatt Grand Renaissance Dam is the centrepiece of the Horn of Africa country's bid to become the continent's biggest power exporter.

The agreement with Voith, which has already supplied 13 out of the dam's 16 turbines alongside France's Alstom, was made after the government, due to delays, cancelled a contract with its military-run Metals and Engineering Corporation (METEC)to provide the remaining three turbines, sustaining losses.

Delay of several years

"The contract was awarded to Voith in a tender floated two weeks ago at a $5.9 million discount from each (of the three) turbine," Fana Broadcasting Corporation quoted METEC's commercial operations head Abdulaziz Mohammed as saying.

Italian firm Salini Impregilo remains the main contractor building the dam, while METEC was the contractor for the electromechanical and hydraulic steel structure divisions of the project.

In August, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged that the dam would face a delay of several years having initially been expected to be completed by 2020.

The government plans to restructure METEC, which is set to be renamed as the National Metal Engineering Corporation.

 



 

