Posted on Friday, 01 December 2017 12:27

By Nicholas Norbrook in Port-Louis

The Mauritian bank is taking careful steps in its expansion in East Africa, purchasing two Kenyan assets this year after a few years of turbulence in that market

Buying banks in Africa is not easy, and State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) keeps that in mind as it expands its operations in East Africa. SBM has kept its sights trained on Kenya recently. Purchasing Fidelity Bank in May – “a baby step in a long march”, according to SBM chairman Kee Chong Li Kwong, who is widely known as KC – it has since plucked the best assets out of failed Chase Bank.

“Any failure, if we can call it so, is a good lesson for us,” says KC, as his institution embarks on an African bank hunt. One recent example of trouble is that of Bob Diamond, the former Barclays CEO, who piled into African banks at the top of the market in 2013, buying a string of financial institutions. The shine has come off Diamond’s Atlas Mara group, leaving investors disappointed at profits of barely $1m in the first half of 2016.

As Diamond discovered, purchasing financial institutions on the continent can be tricky because of levels of opacity and questions over ownership. Before KC’s arrival as chairman at SBM, his predecessor was interested in buying another Kenyan bank, the now infamous Imperial Bank, whose scandalous wreck was the talk of Nairobi in 2015.

“When I took over, I said: ‘Is this bank really worth this much? Let’s do some proper due diligence,’” says KC. He recalls being wined and dined by Imperial Bank chairman Alnashir Popat at the Capital Club with Kenya’s political and business elite. The bank’s chief executive, Abdulmalek Janmohamed, however, brushed him off with protestations of too much work: “He said: ‘I’m working overtime. The only time I leave the office is to go to the mosque’. He was so proud. I thought then there must be big problems. One month later, he died, and I found out he was cooking the books.”

KC claims his nose also helped avoid purchasing Chase Bank before it collapsed under similar circumstances in 2016. “So, for us it is a risk. We are going [into Africa] eyes wide open, and that’s why we have taken our time. First of all, we had to make sure that we have enough capital. Secondly, enough management bandwidth so that we know how to run the business. And then we go also when we have a very good risk management framework,” says KC. He adds that Kenya is lucky to have such a good bank governor in Patrick Njoroge – “straight guy, no nonsense” – and that the deals for Fidelity and Chase were eventually straightened out because the governor understood that SBM is there for the long term.

Luck and common sense

Dodging bullets aside, Mauritian banks will continue to look at Africa as a land of opportunity because of two big structural changes. First, Mauritius is being forced to offer more substantial financial services to keep its offshore banking sector because of a raft of new global regulations (see page 48). Second, Western banks are leaving Africa because of a different set of global financial regulations, which make compliance costly.

This is why the Mauritian government has announced a shake-up of the industry, with a new overarching vision in the works – the much-heralded Blueprint for the Mauritius International Financial Centre – to set new prior­ities. It is being coordinated by the executive director of Harvard Law School, James Shipton.

But SBM’s KC – perhaps counter­intuitively for a man who was an adviser to the finance minister during the first economic miracle of the 1980s – does not set much store by the government’s ability to shape the coming transition. Rather, he argues that the island has been blessed by luck and common sense, and benefits from the hardheaded decisions of the private sector.

“It’s the people who drive things,” KC says, laughing off the suggestion that Mauritius has been well-served by institutions like the Joint Economic Council, a body that brings together private-sector and public-sector officials to set policy and guide decision-making. “All these people are buffoons. You tell me these fools have contributed anything? It’s just by sheer luck that Mrs [Indira] Ghandi came here. There was a crisis. Mrs Ghandi said: ‘Ok, let us give Mauritius a good deal [the double taxation avoidance agreement]. They are stupid enough. We hate these types of Indians. These are French-speaking Indians who have no culture.’ Mrs Gandhi came to exploit Mauritius, because Mrs Gandhi thought of using Mauritius to go into Africa and get their mines, then bring [the money] back into India without tax.” Who would have expected that it was Mauritius who would then be res­ponsible for channeling so much investment into India? says KC.

Blueprint is for show

The second bit of historical good fortune, says KC, was French fears over socialism breaking out across the Indian Ocean territories of Réunion, Madagascar and the Seychelles. To win Mauritius over, Paris invited the country into the Yaoundé Convention, France’s pan-African market, eventually allowing Mauritius to have early market access into Europe.

For KC, the current drive to produce a blueprint for the future of the financial sector in Mauritius is just to keep politicians busy. “Otherwise, we will start fighting each other. We need politicking, we need blueprints, we need master­plans because we like to show off. And also because the Western people want it,” says KC. “Have you seen the Australian from Harvard school coming here? Do you think he will teach me, with 30 years’ experience in finance?”

Instead, KC argues that greater progress will come from having better coordination between government departments. “We don’t have the right initiatives done from the right quarters because each one has got his own interest – some with the price of sugar falling want to get subsidies, some in offshore finance who have been getting a field day with India wanting to protect India. Who is thinking about the country?”

This more long-term thinking may, he concedes, come from a new economic planning department that the government is currently designing. “This is what the population wished all the time,” he says, “so that we know what we are doing and we don’t have haphazard development left, right and centre, which is unsustainable.”