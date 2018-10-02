Posted on Tuesday, 02 October 2018 16:31

By Eromo Egbejule in Djibouti

In the space of a weekend, there is plenty to do and see in the small Horn of Africa country that is a melting pot of flavours and cultures from around the region

The weekend begins early evening on a Thursday and ends on a Saturday night in Djibouti. A plethora of army bases setting up camp and new investments in infrastructure from Asia and the Middle East have put the spotlight on this country of less than a million citizens. Beneath the unassuming exterior, its blossoming tourism sector is a diamond in the dust. With its white sands, natural sites and lively nightlife Djibouti has the potential to emerge as a major tourist destination in the coming decades.

Thursday

15:00

As workers leave their offices and young people stream out of the only university in the country, shisha rooms and bars fill up with those looking to get the weekend off to an early start. At La Chaumière, on rue de Foucauld, cocktails cost between 2,000 and 3,000 Djiboutian francs ($11-$16). For food, grab chicken fillets, wings and burgers at Joe’s Wings, a small fast food joint on Avenue 13 established by an American and his local partner in 2017.

18:00

Get on a boat at the old port of Djibouti for a 45-minute ride at sunset across the Gulf of Tadjoura to Village Les Sables Blancs. The holiday village is situated between the sea and the mountains beside the port town of Tadjoura, which is the oldest settlement in the country. Boats charter up to six people and cost around 20,000 Djiboutian francs. There is a breathtaking view of the ocean from the beachside restaurant, and you can go snorkelling, fishing or whale shark spotting. A mountain road snakes back into town. A stack of solar panels at one end of the resort keeps the place powered all day and all night long.

21:00

Party hard on the beachfront under the stars and bask in the warmth till long after midnight.

Friday