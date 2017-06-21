Posted on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 16:22

By Reuters

South Sudan is no longer classified as being in famine, although 45,000 people in country's Jonglei and Unity states are expected to remain in famine-like conditions and the situation is still critical, a U.N.-backed food security report said on Wednesday (June 21).

Regional spokesperson at United Nations Children's Fund, James Elder, said it was good news that should not be confused with an end to the crisis.

He also said the gains that had been made in that area that was famine declared in February could be very quickly reversed.

An estimated 6 million people, half the population, are expected to be severely food insecure this month and next, up from 5.5 million in May, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report which was based on a survey by a working group including government and U.N. officials.

Concerns about east of country

The report said there was no longer famine in counties in the north of the country where it was declared in February.

However, there were concerns about another region in the country's east, bordering Ethiopia, that was once called Jonglei state.

Two years after emerging as an independent state, the oil-rich country was plunged into conflict in December 2013 as rivalry between President Salva Kiir and his then-vice president, Riek Machar, exploded into violence.

The conflict has triggered Africa's worst refugee crisis, with more than 3 million people fleeing their homes.