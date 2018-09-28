Posted on Friday, 28 September 2018 10:19

By Reuters

Kenyan athletes who engage in doping do it in an uncoordinated, unsophisticated and opportunistic way and it was not institutionalised, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency report into the practice on the East African nation released on Thursday (September 27).

The WADA report also said that between 2004 and Aug. 1, 138 Kenyan athletes had tested positive for prohibited substances, 113 of them during competitions.

Kenya's traditional excellence in middle and long distance running has been marred by doping cases involving its elite athletes.

In 2017, officials estimated the number of positive cases at between 49 and 52 within the previous four years.

Big step against doping

WADA threatened the East African nation with sanctions in 2016 that could have meant exclusion from the Rio Olympic Games.

Kenya subsequently enacted legislation that outlawed doping in sports with a penalty of up to 3 million Kenyan shillings ($29,732) and three years in jail for anyone convicted.

Head of anti doping agency Kenya, Japhter Rugut said: "Last year alone we conducted 1155 tests. This year we have targeted 1,500 this financial year, and more so because of the due approach in intelligence and investigations. Most of these tests will be targeted and not random in terms of numbers but targeted to those who are bound to be cheating."

In August, a WADA-accredited laboratory was launched in Nairobi in a big step against doping in the country.