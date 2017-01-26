The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

NewsEast & Horn AfricaTanzania to receive $300m World Bank loan for Dar es Salaam port expansion

Fri,03Feb2017

Posted on Thursday, 26 January 2017 11:00

Tanzania to receive $300m World Bank loan for Dar es Salaam port expansion

By Reuters

Dar es Salaam’s port. Photo: Khalfan Said/AP/SIPATanzania will receive a $305m loan from the World Bank to expand its main port in it main commercial city Dar es Salaam, where congestion and inefficiencies are hampering ambitions to transform the east African nation into a regional transport hub.

 

The port, whose main rival is the bigger but also congested port of Mombasa in Kenya, acts as a trade gateway for landlocked African states such as Zambia, Rwanda, Malawi, Burundi and Uganda, as well as the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"The World Bank has agreed to give Tanzania loans for various development projects, including a credit of $305m for an expansion project at the Dar es Salaam port," finance and planning minister Philip Mpango said in a statement.

The World Bank said in a 2014 report that inefficiencies at Dar es Salaam port was costing Tanzania and its neighbours up to $2.6bn a year. Tanzania wants to lift capacity at the port to 28m tonnes a year by 2020 from 15m tonnes currently.

The loan deal was announced following talks in the capital between Tanzanian President John Magufuli and Makhtar Diop, the World Bank's vice president for Africa.

Officials said Tanzania was also in talks with the World Bank for a $425m additional funding to expand a new public transport system in its commercial capital.

The Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit System inaugurated by Magufuli on Wednesday was built by a $290m loan from the World Bank.

The project, aimed at easing congestion in Dar es Salaam's gridlocked streets, is expected to benefit around 500,000 people in the city of 4 million people.



 

Show More Articles from This Author

Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2017 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.