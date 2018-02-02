Sources tell Reuters the United States is set to announce an arms embargo against South Sudan on Friday, ramping up pressure against President Salva Kiir to end a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Three anonymous sources told Reuters the State Department will make the announcement on Friday.

While there is no U.S. weapons trade to South Sudan, sources say weapons continue to flow into the country through neighboring states from countries in eastern Europe.

An arms embargo would put increased pressure on President Salva Kiir to end the war that has killed tens of thousands.

As well as the humanitarian crisis that has plagued the country for years.

"We cannot stand by idly"

The war broke out in 2013 when troops loyal to Kiir clashed with troops loyal to then-Vice President Riek Machar.

Ceasefires have been repeatedly violated.

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the U.N. Security Council last week that it was time to impose a U.N. arms embargo on South Sudan… saying "We cannot stand by idly as innocent civilians are murdered and raped."

But any U.S. push for the Council to act is likely to be resisted by a Russian veto.

However, the African Union said on Monday it was open to imposing sanctions on leaders violating ceasefires in South Sudan, joining a growing chorus of officials who say those prolonging the conflict must be punished.