Posted on Monday, 07 May 2018 19:26

By The Africa Report





The Africa CEO Forum is helping to promote gender equality in high-level corporate leadership through its Women in Business initiative

This July, Paris will play host to the first Women in Business Leadership Meeting, bringing together top African women leaders in the European city for the high-level event, which combines networking, presentations and workshops for increased business growth and personal development.

Taking place from the 2 to 3 July at the Hôtel des Arts et Métiers, the event, organised by the Africa CEO Forum in partnership with the ESSEC Business School, will gather over 200 participants from the public and private sectors, including leading entrepreneurs, corporate tycoons and high-flying managers of family businesses across the African continent.

Through its Women in Business initiative launched three years ago, the Africa CEO Forum has committed to help increase the number of women in leadership roles, a key lever for Africa's economic growth. Building on the success of this initiative and at the request of participants, the Forum is now extending its commitment to the agenda by organising this key gathering in Paris.

Building circles of influence

The meeting will provide a platform to share expertise and gain insight through interactive sessions, inspiring master-classes, practical workshops and in-depth discussions on issues common to businesswomen that will improve personal leadership skills and spur continent-wide business growth and development.

The Women in Business Meeting aims to build strong circles of influence in order to create the first and most influential network of African women leaders worldwide. The ultimate goal is to encourage the growth of powerful African women business communities and to promote a pan-African vision of gender equity in leadership.