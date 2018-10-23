Posted on Tuesday, 23 October 2018 15:17

By Tom Gardner in Addis Ababa

“People can air their views about politics freely ”

Goitom Gebreluel, adviser at ILPI Centre for African Studies

“Abiy has already delivered quite a lot. He’s already taken very important steps towards neutralising the old security establishment, essentially the TPLF, which is an extraordinary achievement.

It required a great deal of courage to confront that group of people and he did that successfully. He’s also been able to liberalise a great deal of the political space, which is another important and significant achievement: the fact that people can air their views about politics freely – even the TPLF, which is pretty much still intact and is able to criticise Abiy and his government.

Finally, he’s been able to bring together very divergent and contradictory political forces that we never thought could actually sit together and hammer out deals – such as the OLF, Ginbot 7 and Isaias Afwerki – while even maintaining a role for the TPLF. It’s a very difficult balancing act. There are a lot of things that could have been done better but I don’t think we should underestimate those achievements. Because no one has done that before.

My main criticism is that he seems to be departing from both the revolutionary democracy and the developmental state paradigms of the EPRDF and he’s taken steps towards liberalisation of both the economy and the political sphere

— all of which is good – but we don’t have a very coherent, substantive, ideological framework to deal with it now. And in a country like Ethiopia I think that’s important. So the question is: what is the EPRDF under Abiy Ahmed? We don’t know that yet.”

“His most difficult problem will come from the Oromo ”

Hassen Hussein, member of the Oromo Democratic Front



“What Abiy has done over the past five months has been remarkable – nothing short of miraculous. He has infused hope in the populace, helped a lot in reducing tensions between different communities. He has unified the country in a manner that is unprecedented. He has shown people the path forward, people are happy with what he is doing. He has instituted vital and concrete reforms long in demand by the public, and implemented changes that were unthinkable only months ago.

I see Abiy as someone who has done his homework, as somebody who came to the job fully prepared, with really clear ideas. What he is doing is exactly the things he had been talking about before assuming the position. However, since transforming Ethiopia takes more than Abiy, in terms of surrounding himself with like-minded people, I think he has a lot of work to do.

Governing Ethiopia has never been easy. There are a lot of voices and a lot of groups, mostly at odds with each other. He is trying to bridge that, and in a divided society making everybody happy is the most difficult – almost impossible – task. So far he has been able to pull it off, which is an extraordinary achievement.

Some of the problems are structural: it will take a miracle to create employment for this many youth. It will never happen overnight. How do you do that, at the same time as having a highly politicised youth, with demands and grievances?

But for me I think his most difficult problem will come from the Oromo. Years, decades, centuries of built-up grievance: how to meet their demands without alienating his other important coalition partners? I think that will be the most difficult task for Abiy.”

“It’s time for him to come up with a concrete strategy”

Mohammed Girma, lecturer, London School of Theology

“I think the question is whether he is realistic in his approach. He is trying to to bring together very different ideological, ethnic and religious disparities. Much has been invested over the past few decades in those differences, and some have been exploited by political entrepreneurs. But they are also based on genuine political questions: about the way power has been distributed among Ethiopians. So we need to ask whether Abiy’s approach to reconciliation – a very smooth and fluffy, almost pastoral approach – is the right one to employ. I think reconciliation is much-needed, but at the same time he needs to properly use the power of the state to maintain security. If that security is threatened it will immediately jeopardise his project of reconciliation.

He is a very different kind of politician, a very peculiar politician, and that struck the right chord with Ethiopians in all corners. But now the euphoria is dying down and people are waking up to a much ruder reality. I think it’s about time for him to come up with a concrete strategy, if he has one.

In some ways he might be playing it safe for the next couple of years until the election, avoiding tricky questions like the constitution and ethnic federalism. If he gets elected with a mandate then maybe he will come up with something more definitive. In the meantime he is trying to handle a very complex country, and we need to understand that.”

This article first appeared in the October 2018 print edition of The Africa Report magazine