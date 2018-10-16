Posted on Tuesday, 16 October 2018 15:22

By Tom Gardner in Addis Ababa



A re-jig of Ethiopia’s developmental-state model will create more room for the private sector and bring in much-needed capital

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s economic views were largely a mystery when he took office in April. An Abiy premiership, it appeared, would leave the commanding heights of the so-called ‘developmental state’ untouched.

But in June, he announced plans that were radical and unexpected. State-owned telecoms, power and the national airline are all set to open to foreign investors for the first time. Railways, sugar factories, industrial parks, hotels and some manufacturing firms will also be partially or fully privatised. In September, the government lifted restrictions on the logistics sector, opening it up for joint ventures with foreign companies.

Abiy has also moved to end the dom­inance of the state-owned Metals and Engineering Corporation (Metec), a military-­industrial conglomerate that has played a crucial role in many of the country’s megaprojects over the past decade. The government cancelled or suspended huge contracts for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, sugar plants and a vast fertiliser complex, with private companies expected to take over. “What has happened in Ethiopia has been remarkable,” Belachew Mekuria, head of the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC), told The Africa Report before his resignation on 11 September. “We are, in a way, rewriting our developmental model in a very significant manner.”

That is a bold undertaking. Over the past decade, the government’s development model has delivered gross domestic product (GDP) growth of around 10% per year – the fastest and most consistent rate in Africa. Poverty fell by a third between 2000 and 2011, according to the World Bank.

The next step, says World Bank Ethiopia director Guangzhe Chen, is the development of a vibrant private sector. “The public investment rate of Ethiopia is the third highest in the world, while the private investment rate is the sixth lowest,” Chen told reporters.

That could be a problem. The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front’s (EPRDF) ideology has never been static, but mistrust of the private sector runs deep. The state-centred economics of Meles Zenawi, leader of the EPRDF until his death in 2012, have long enjoyed broad-based support among Ethiopian elites, more so than the party’s authoritarian politics. Privatisation, especially of the highly profitable flag carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, is perhaps the most controversial aspect of Abiy’s agenda.

Many economists, however, regard a degree of liberalisation as necessary. Ethiopia’s model increasingly seems to be running out of steam. Most of the government’s targets look wildly unattainable – especially those for manufacturing, such as 200,000 new jobs per year.

The country needs to raise more than $13bn over the next two years, according to Yinager Dessie, governor of the central bank. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reckons that this year growth will slow to 8.5%, and exports have barely grown over the past five years.

Public debt has reached almost 60% of GDP, most of which is in foreign currency. This year has seen defaults on Chinese loans, and businesses of all stripes have been suffering from an acute shortage of hard currency. At the meeting with business leaders in April, Abiy warned that without a substantially improved export outlook, the pain might last for another 15 to 20 years.

Many of the state-owned enterprises established to achieve the government’s five-year goals – notably the Ethiopian Sugar Corporation – are mired in debt and project delays. Some megaprojects, such as a Chinese-built railway connecting Addis Ababa with Djibouti, are operating under capacity. “There are some serious problems with the machinery of the economy,” says Tewodros Gebrewolde of the International Growth Centre.

Telcoms ready to pounce

But previous red lines are being crossed every day in the new Ethiopia. For example, to help assuage Ethiopia Electric Power’s debts the electricity ministry has proposed a fourfold rise in tariffs, now awaiting ratification by the cabinet. The financial sector has seen a mild softening of regulations affecting private banks. And, while the previous central bank leadership considered stock exchanges as akin to legalised gambling, Yinager seems more likely to accelerate changes.

Foreign investors have welcomed Abiy’s announcements. Telecoms operators, in particular, have been enthused by the prospect of a stake in Africa’s last big telecoms monopoly. Germany’s Deutsche Telekom has expressed interest in a joint venture, as have South African groups MTN and Vodacom.

In August, Abiy announced that the World Bank had agreed to provide $1bn in budget support in the coming months, its first since it suspended budgetary help after a disputed and violent election in 2005. This came two months after the United Arab Emirates pledged to deposit $1bn in Ethiopia’s central bank to ease the foreign-currency shortage.

Nemera G. Mamo, an economist at Queen Mary’s University, London, says he doubts that the reform agenda amounts to a fix for Ethiopia’s troubled economy. “Nothing is clear about what Abiy is trying to do,” Nemera says. “We are yet to see what his strategy is.”

In the short term, privatisation is expected to bring in some much-needed foreign exchange, not least because the government has said the majority of shares will be offered to non-Ethiopian investors. Reducing the number of new government projects, which it has also promised, may also free up scarce capital.

But besides Ethio Telecom and Ethiopian Airlines – which for now only plans to sell subsidiary assets such as its hotels, airports and logistic arm – interest may be weak in other areas. Many investors are put off by Ethiopia’s capital controls and Byzantine bureaucracy. They are also tracking the fate of the Ethiopian-born business baron Sheikh Al Amoudi, who was recently detained in Saudi Arabia on corruption charges. Since Abiy took charge, his company Midroc’s largest gold licence was suspended, and some of his properties in Addis Ababa have been threatened with repossession.

So does an Abiy premiership spell the end of the developmental state? Many Ethiopians argue that what is emerging is fundamentally different to Meles’ ­vision. But others say the developmental state is simply evolving. “People have forgotten that the state invested in the economy not to stay in it forever,” says Henok Assefa, chief executive of Precise Consult. “Indefinite state ownership was never on the table – but people got used to it.”

From the October 2018 print edition of The Africa Report magazine

Top Photo: Could privatising state-owned enterprises prove to be the cash cow Ethiopia needs? - Jiro OSE/REDUX-REA