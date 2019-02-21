Posted on Thursday, 21 February 2019 11:27

By Morris Kiruga





Parliament and unionists are contesting a plan to shore up Kenya Airways with an airport management deal

The latest in a series of plans to rescue Kenya Airways has run into headwinds. The proposal for Kenya’s national carrier to take over operations of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is being challenged by a parliamentary committee and an aviation workers’ union.

The plan, designed as public-private partnership, gained speed after cabinet approval in June 2018. It would see Kenya Airways take over staff and operations from Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for a concession of 30 years.

“Is this a backdoor bailout in lieu of direct Treasury handouts?” economist David Ndii asked on Twitter.

The proposal was preceded by a KSh75bn ($748m) bailout programme in sovereign guarantees, which increased the government’s share to 48.9% from 29.8% and shrunk Air France-KLM’s share from 26.7% to 7.8%.

In a debt-for-equity swap, domestic lenders took up 38.1% of the airline in November 2017.

It is part of a wider government plan to rescue the struggling airline with added government support, which will most likely include tax exemptions

But Parliament, which has to approve the deal, has introduced new challenges.

Its Public Investments Committee (PIC) cited conflict of interest in that KAA’s board chair, Isaac Awuondo, is also the CEO of Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA), one of Kenya Airways’ former-creditors-turned-owners.

CBA is currently in advanced stages of a merger with listed NIC Bank, another of Kenya Airways’ shareholders.

CBA is associated with the Kenyatta family’s financial empire, further complicating the matter.

“From the look of it, this deal is terribly bad. A loss-making private entity cannot be allowed to take over a public entity that is making profit,” PIC chair Abdulswamad Nassir said.

Another big question about the deal is already in court

In mid-February, the Kenya Aviation Workers Union moved to court to challenge the proposed partnership. The aviation sector union had shelved plans for a strike in late January.

In the constitutional petition, the union argues that Kenya Airways owes KAA KSh4bn, and that it has been left out of consultations on the partnership.

The union’s primary fear is that the airline will seek to reduce airport staff after the takeover, a potentially politically damaging move. The government has promised there will be no job losses.

Kenya Airways insists that the proposal will shore up its financial position, and place it at par with its competitors.

“All our competitors are state-owned, state-controlled, state subsidised and managed for the benefit of the airline. We are the odd one out,” Kenya Airways chairman Michael Joseph told Reuters.

The airline, which began aviation fuel hedging in the latter half of 2018, expects a better 2019 but is still losing market to regional players such as Ethiopian Airlines, RwandAir and Middle Eastern carriers.

Ethiopian Airlines has added a three-times-a-week route to John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, and RwandAir is also scheduled to begin direct flights to the US.

Photo credits: Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP/SIPA