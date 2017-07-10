Press Release: AITEO invests in Nigerian Soccer

Posted on Monday, 10 July 2017 12:03

EKO CONVENTION CENTRE,

LAGOS. 26/04/2017 AITEO GROUP INVESTS N2.5B IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF NIGERIAN SOCCER.

Nigeria’s foremost integrated energy solutions company, Aiteo Group has taken up sponsorship of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF). The partnership started on May 1, 2017 and will last five years with an initial option of a one-year extension.

The deal is the first in-country sports sponsorship for the Energy giant who will be referred to as the “Official Optimum Partner of the NFF”. The deal also grants exclusive rights to Aiteo Group and will cover all local and foreign components of the NFF’s financial obligations for the main team which is dissimilar to the recent deal with Zenith Bank.

The financial obligation to Aiteo Group for this partnership is been valued at ₦500 Million annually and the official marketing agency is Mediterranean.

“Aiteo Group’s overarching social responsibility objectives are to encourage a positive impact, through our activities, on the society-at-large and has successfully done for several years. Football brings joy to the lives of Nigerians and each moment celebrated by families in their living rooms over a goal scored or friends catching up on highlights of a well taken free-kick by their local heroes leaves an edible mark with memories for a life time,” Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, Aiteo Group’s Senior Manager, Corporate Communications said.

“This is a long-awaited injection of funds the NFF has earnestly yearned for. We are convinced that we are turning a new chapter in Nigerian football with this agreement in place. As Aiteo Group is breaking grounds in all spheres, we share a vision of excellence to promoting the delight of football-loving Nigerians”.

AITEO GROUP

Aiteo Group is one of Africa’s fastest-growing energy leaders. It operates through her subsidiaries of which Aiteo Eastern E&P Co. Ltd is her main subsidiary. Aiteo has a clear vision for the future, with the experience and assets necessary to provide oil and gas products on a regional and global scale. Aiteo discovers, produces, stores, delivers energy resources and brings timely solutions for her clients worldwide. Aiteo is based in various locations in Nigeria. More information about Aiteo Group is available at www.aiteogroup.com

NIGERIA FOOTBALL FEDERATION

The NFF is the supreme organizing body for the game of football in Nigeria. Over the past 40 years, Nigerian football has marched steadily into global consciousness and reckoning, winning the Olympic men’s football gold, silver and bronze, featuring in 5 editions of the FIFA World Cup, winning 3 Africa Cup Of Nations titles and lifting 8 out of 10 Africa Women Cup Of Nations titles.

At Junior category, Nigeria has won 5 FIFA U-17 World Cup Finals, picked up 2 silver and 1 bronze medal at the FIFA U-20 World Cup and won 2 silver medals at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. www.thenff.com

