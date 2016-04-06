BioTherm's Africa Strategy bears fruit

Posted on Wednesday, 06 April 2016 17:14

Jasandra Nyker, CEO of Biotherm talks about the company's renewable energy strategies and projects across Africa.

What are your main activities and sources of funding?

BioTherm Energy (Pty) Ltd ("BioTherm") is a leading African Independent Power Producer ("IPP") focused on the development of wind and solar projects to produce electricity. BioTherm is funded by a US based private equity firm, Denham Capital which brings along deep expertise in project development, project finance, operations and management.

You were recently selected as a Preferred Bidder for several South African renewable energy projects. What are some of your current projects?

BioTherm currently operates one 27 MW wind facility and two 10.75 MWp solar PV facilities in South Africa under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement ("REIPPP") Program. BioTherm successfully led the development, finance and construction of these projects within time and budget. These three projects together with a 4.2 MW by-product methane cogeneration plant commissioned at PetroSA, Mossel Bay in South Africa, are managed by BioTherm's subsidiary, BioTherm O&M which provides numerous services to this portfolio. BioTherm was successful in Bid Window Four of the REIPPP Program and was selected as Preferred Bidder for four projects; two solar and two wind totaling over 284 MW. These projects are expected to reach financial close in Q2 2016 where construction will commence soon thereafter.

Africa has an enormous potential in the renewable energy sector. To what extent is BioTherm harnessing this potential?

Undoubtedly, the African continent has vast renewable energy potential compared to the rest of the world. BioTherm strongly believes that renewable energy is the way out of energy poverty for many Africans and it is a lack of private investment in innovative technologies that are holding African countries back. With BioTherm's' increased investor confidence, BioTherm has sought to supplement its renewable energy project portfolio by expanding its scope to include projects across the African continent. This has resulted in BioTherm being awarded Preferred Bidder status on four solar projects in Zambia, two solar projects in Burkina Faso, as well as being a finalist in the Ugandan GET FiT Solar PV facility program. Furthermore, in 2015, BioTherm expanded its reach into North Africa and is shortlisted in both Morocco and Egypt for solar PV and wind projects respectively.

The renewable energy sector is quite competitive...

BioTherm has encompassed deep skills and capability across the entire value chain of renewable energy project development where it has grown from 4.2 MW in PPA's in South Africa to 400 MW's across the African continent in the past four years. This reflects BioTherm's ability to compete directly with leading international IPP's and has cemented BioTherm's position as a leading African renewable energy project development company.