Media Release: Bolloré Logistics in East Africa

Posted on Tuesday, 25 July 2017 11:22

Bolloré Logistics, leading integrated logistics network in East Africa.

As a leading logistics services provider in Africa, Bolloré Logistics, has developed a strong network in several East African countries. Due to an increase demand for consumer goods & services such as consumer retail, telecoms and soft commodities, many multinationals firms decided to entrust their supply chain management to Bolloré Logistics teams in East Africa acting as a trade facilitator in the region.



Bolloré Logistics is the leading logistics services provider in Africa with a presence in 46 countries. In addition to its historical presence in West Africa, Bolloré Logistics has developed a strong network in several East African countries (Djibouti, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique).



Although some countries meet huge difficulties to access to vital resources, the region is booming. Middle class (people earning more than $4/day) has tripled over the last 30 years and urbanization is increasing in Khartoum, Nairobi, Kampala and Dar Es Salaam. Ethiopia is today the second largest African country in terms of population with more than 92M inhabitants, representing a future huge economic pool. The biggest impacts of those phenomena result in an increase demand for consumer goods and services, such as consumer retail, telecommunications, entertainment, financial services and healthcare.





Bolloré Logistics delivers tailored logistics services to all customer segments from the Oil & Gas sector to the Telecom industry with a very particular expertise within the Consumer Goods and the Soft Commodities industries, two booming activities in East African markets.





In 2017, Bolloré Logistics Malawi secured the management of tea exports of a multinational agricultural company. With all their expertise in the management of fragile commodities, Bolloré Logistics Malawi's teams were able to offer a complete logistics offer to the client, from the reception of the commodities in Blantyre to their transfer to the port of Beira and Durban, South Africa; to regional markets and private sales within Malawi.

Bolloré Logistics also provides value-added logistics services to the FMCG & Retail global actors established in East Africa. Bolloré Logistics’ teams are able to control the entire supply chain of consumer goods businesses from the customs clearance to the storage and distribution of the consumer goods. With 281 warehouses covering over 440,000 sqm, Bolloré Logistics can offer leading and large-scale warehousing solutions with value-added services monitored by powerful Warehouse Management Systems.





In 2016, Bolloré Logistics Kenya secured a contract to provide warehouse management services to Kenya Breweries Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo, the world’s largest producer of spirits and largest beer manufacturer in East Africa.



Bolloré Logistics handles all customs and regulatory services, inventory management of products from the production line, as well as manage the loading and dispatch to and from the facility, representing a rotation of approximately 550 trucks per day. This project is the largest handled by Bolloré Logistics in the East Africa region and will be a flagship for our prowess in Supply Chain Management services.



