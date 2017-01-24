BRD is committed to support the Government’s targets for electricity access to all Rwandans by investing USD 185 million in the Energy sector. As indicated in its 2016-2020 Strategic plan, the Bank’s financing will contribute to the generation of at least 66 MW and energy savings of 6 MW. BRD will foster syndications and co-financing to catalyze investments from other development partners. BRD’s interventions have been designed to address key constraints in the sector such as high startup costs and risks involved. Energy projects require significant time and financial investments and their long-term nature requires specialized financing terms.

These interventions are grouped into three main programs; Investments in energy generation have seen the bank financing hydro-power, bio mass and peat fired energy projects and contemplating methane gas fired plants. Mr. Kanyankole noted that though access to electricity has grown from 160,000 households connected to the national grid in 2012 to 570,000 electrified households by February 2016, the country is still experiencing energy deficits.

Perspective of the peat to power plant by Yumn Ltd - jointly owned by Hakan Mining and Electricity Generation Co. Ltd and Quantum Power Ltd - to generate 80 MW in Gisagara District,Southern Province. NEW EXPANDED AND REFOCUSED MANDATE (2016 – 2020) BRD recently completed the sell off its commercial business (equivalent to 31% of its business) to Atlas Mara Co-Nvest. Since then, the Bank adopted a new expanded and refocused mandate as a typical development finance institution that provides long-term financing and advisory services to impactful entrepreneurs in key priority sectors including energy, agriculture, education, housing, infrastructure, and exports. "Over the next five years, we remain committed to continuously support Rwanda's development aspirations through targeted financial interventions in sectors that have higher potential to increase production, exports, create jobs and eradicate poverty." Kanyankole concludes.