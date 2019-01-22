Elsewedy Electric, a global player in African electricity markets

Posted on Tuesday, 22 January 2019 15:24

By Elsewedy Electric (Sponsored)

Egyptian manufacturer Elsewedy Electric has become a diversified global group with more than 14,000 employees and 25 production sites. Due to its abundance of energy resources and the extent of unmet needs, Africa is a priority in the company’s international development strategy.

The Elsewedy Electric group operates nationally and internationally in five sectors:

1.Industry Sector: wires and cables, transformers and electrical products;

2.Engineering and Contracting: power generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, renewable energy (solar, wind and hydropower), civil construction and infrastructure, water solutions (treatment and desalination) and oil and gas;

3.Technology: data centres, Smart City and Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Big Data Analytics and block chain solutions;

4.IPP: Independent Power Plant & utilities management and lastly,

5.Industrial development: Logistics and industrial development.



It owes its success to its dedicated teams that are supported by the most recent technologies, along with its ability to offer a complete range of products and services. Elsewedy Electric consistently provides the premium products and services sought by its customers. By implementing creative solutions the group enables companies and organisations to adapt quickly to new technologies that improve their productivity and maintain their competitive edge.



Africa, a priority continent

“As an African company, Elsewedy has an obligation to participate in the development of Africa,” said Ahmed El Sewedy, group Chairman and CEO. Africa has enormous resources and can provide the world with the energy it needs. With a population of more than a billion people and an overall GDP of $1,500 billion, this continent is a strategic priority for the Elsewedy Electric group.



It goes without saying that schools, health facilities, agriculture and infrastructure need electricity. It is also widely proven that countries with a rate of access to electricity of at least 80% are in the high- and upper-middle-income countries group, while those with a lower rate of access are in the low-income group.



Sub-Saharan Africa is rich in energy resources but lacks electricity. Nigeria is an example of this situation: in this lower-middle-income country there are 73 million people with no access to electricity. Even in South Africa, an upper-middle-income economy, there are eight million people living without electricity.





Ahmed Elsewedy (President and CEO), El Sewedy Electric



Renewable energy is key

The continent has significant potential for renewable energy even though the sources are unevenly spread. Solar energy is almost unlimited (10TW) while there is an abundance of hydroelectric (350 GW), wind (110GW) and geothermal (15GW) energy sources. This signifies enormous opportunities for investors, developers and operators in the renewable energy market.



Renewable energy projects also offer opportunities to stimulate employment. Typical large-scale projects can provide anything from 600 to 800 jobs during the construction phase, with these jobs being filled locally. Another upside is that the projects take about 18 months to reach completion and electricity is often available after nine months. This means they generate immediate benefits.





Real added value

What sets Elsewedy Electric apart from other market players is the ongoing re-engineering of its capabilities in order to continue offering quality solutions and products. The group has a strategic commitment that takes into account the constant changes in the markets. Its mission is to provide affordable, clean and safe integrated energy solutions on a local and international scale.



The challenge is to invest in the future while achieving the right investment results to ensure growth. Elsewedy Electric has become a major player in the provision of EPC and turnkey solutions. “Taking into consideration the aspirations of surrounding communities is an essential component of the success of our strategy for sustainable development and balanced growth, which is at the heart of our commitment,” concluded Ahmed El Sewedy.





Noteworthy contracts The joint venture formed by Elsewedy Electric and The Arab Contractors has just signed a US$2.9 billion contract with the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) to build a new dam and hydroelectric power plant on the Rufiji River, under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) model.



This contract was the subject of very detailed negotiations following an international call for tenders put out in 2017 by the Tanzanian Ministry of Energy. The project will provide an additional 6,307 GWh of energy a year.



Other projects are underway or to come. Other projects are underway or to come. In Angola, Elsewedy Electric is studying a project to build three power plants worth US$484 million. The group is also awaiting a contract for the construction of an industrial park on the outskirts of Lusaka, Zambia, and plans to invest in Botswana's first 200 MW PPP solar power plant.













