EXPERT ADVICE: Artificial Intelligence serving border security

Posted on Friday, 09 November 2018 10:37

Artificial Intelligence serving border security

Olivier CHARLANES

Senior Vice President Afrique

IDEMIA Civil Identity & Public Security

With over 3 billion air passengers around the world per year, border control is becoming a big issue for governments. Countries seek to strike a balance between security measures to protect their countries and an efficient flow and better experience for growing numbers of travelers. Facing this double challenge, IDEMIA supports states in protecting their borders: before the trip with the anticipation of the risk and the electronic visas which boost efficiency and border security by delivering irrefutable proof of identity underpinned by cross-checking documents with national and international lists prior to travel; but also during the trip with the control of the entries and exits of travelers.





IDEMIA’s latest generation solutions,

including biometric contactless technology,

help immigration officers in their

daily border security tasks.





Biometrics to control borders

Immigration and customs authorities are the first in line to prevent terrorist attacks and combat organized crime and human trafficking. Yet an explosion in numbers of travelers is hampering their task to pinpoint threats without slowing down passenger flows.

Recent border security improvements, including use of cutting-edge biometric technology, ensures everyone who enters and leaves a country is safely identified, while providing more accurate details of who is in a country at any given time. Biometric tech does indeed reliably match up travelers with their travel documents, thereby providing irrefutable proof of identity.

IDEMIA’s latest generation solutions, including biometric contactless technology, help immigration officers in their daily border security tasks. The tech does indeed provide better security, make passenger flows smoother and improve people’s travel experience via electronic counters, self-service check-ins and automatic passport controls.

Risk management by anticipating threats

To counter growing threats, systems automatically collecting and analyzing passenger data already exist in many countries to help authorities carry out their duties. Information given before flying (API - Advance Passenger Information) and reservation details (PNR - Passenger Name Record) helps authorities analyze and check passenger data in real time before they enter or leave a country, while improving high data volume processing.

Data gathered (travelers’ previous trips abroad or payments made), help the authorities pinpoint potentially dangerous travelers and assess risks to passengers with a view to carrying out in-depth checks in the case of a real threat. So threats can be anticipated and manpower saved by concentrating on the small number of really dangerous passengers. The travel experience is also smoother and enhanced due to shorter waiting times for the vast majority of passengers.

Analyzing travel data prior to a flight, which is made easier by latest AI tech, also brings additional resources to security officers. Thanks to biometric passenger identification technology, officers can now concentrate more on investigating dangerous individuals.



