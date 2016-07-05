Frost & Sullivan Lauds MiX Telematics’s Rise as the Leading Provider of Information and Related Services for Mobile Assets

Posted on Tuesday, 05 July 2016 13:33

MiX Telematics has built a strong global brand

by ensuring it is always ahead of the technology curve

Based on recent analysis of the telematics market,Frost & Sullivan recognizes MiX Telematics as the recipient of the 2016 South African Company of the Year Award. As a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, MiX Telematics serves a range of industries and customer types by offering superior, value-driven products and services that guarantee rapid return on investment.



Using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model, MiX Telematics provides products and services for enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance, and security in more than 120 countries across 6 continents.



“Logistics and fleet companies require an embedded telematics device with tamper-resistant data collection hardware,” said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Ziyaad Hanware. “MiX Telematics has developed a special tamper-proof, fire-resistant housing for telematics hardware that can withstand the blow of a ten-pound hammer, specifically for the oil and gas and agricultural industries, which experience data tampering and harsh weather conditions.”



The MiX Telematics fleet management solutions empower commercial fleet operators to manage, monitor, and measure the performance of their drivers and mobile assets. Because of the operational efficiencies these solutions achieve, customers can reduce their fleet sizes by 12 to 30%, maintenance costs by 15%, accidents by 70%, and fuel costs by 7 to 15%.



MiX Telematics provides its customers with the choice of driver or vehicle centricity, with the former focusing on driving behaviour and safety and the latter on the vehicle’s performance and data-driven prognostics. Because MiX Telematics believes that focusing on the driver is imperative to mitigate risk, the company developed MyMiX, a scorecard application for drivers to manage their own scores and improve their driving behaviour. Companies can further extend driver coaching efforts through a camera-based solution, MiX Vision, which is integrated with the MiX Fleet Manager solution.



MiX Telematics works with customers’ internal development teams to ensure the successful integration of the MiX Fleet Manager solution with their own in-house systems. The customer service model places significant emphasis on after-sales service and assistance.



Frost & Sullivan is thrilled to recognize MiX Telematics for its visionary leadership in the telematics industry, exemplified by its focus on driving business performance and innovating for the future. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.



Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for outstanding achievement in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research.

Contact Us: Start the discussion

Join Us: Join our community

Subscribe: Newsletter on "the next big thing"

Register: Gain access to visionary innovation

Contact:

Chiara Carella

P: +44 (0) 207.343.8314

F: 210.348.1003

E: chiara.carella@frost.com

Monica O’Neil, Corporate Marketing and Communications Manager, MiX Telematics (Africa)

P: +27 11 654 8000

E: monica.oneil@mixtelematics.com