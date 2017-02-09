Bringing together investors with AFSIC

Can you tell us a bit about the history of AFSIC? The first Africa Financial Services Investment Conference (AFSIC) took place in May 2013 and was held in Brighton UK. Since then the event has blossomed. AFSIC moved to London in 2016 and continues to show very strong annual growth as more investors and financial sector companies become aware of the importance of the event. AFSIC 2017 is the fifth Africa Financial Services Investment Conference

What is the objective of AFSIC? AFSIC, which is an abbreviation for Africa Financial Services Investment Conference, is the leading investment event focused on Africa’s financial sector. African Banks, Insurance Companies and Microfinance Institutions from across the continent attend in order to meet global debt and equity investors who are looking to invest in equity or senior or subordinated debt capital. The large number of investors attending makes the event highly attractive as delegates are able to hold a wide range of high impact business focused meetings in one place at one go.