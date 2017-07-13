Press Release: Power and construction Exhibition in Ghana

Posted on Thursday, 13 July 2017 11:14

Press Release:





INTERNATONAL EXHIBITION ON POWER AND CONSTRUCTION TO BE HELD IN ACCRA

Accra- July 4, 2017: Powerelec Ghana and Construct Ghana, both international trade shows on Energy, Renewables, Electricals, Construction and its vertical Industries will be held in Accra, on August 10-12, 2017, at the International Trade Fair Center.

These trade shows will bring together top 200 exhibitors from over 15 countries across the globe to offer expertise to address challenges in the power and construction sector.

“The 3-day trade show will bring together prospective investors who will meet and share ideas on setting up businesses and investing in the sub region’’, the organizers said.

“Powerelec Ghana and Construct Ghana will provide the energy and construction industry an unrivaled environment to meet a lot of suppliers all in one place. participants will have the chance to meet with exhibitors and explore new developments. In addition, demonstration on new products, features comparisons and prices will be made available to participants”, the organizers added.

These trade shows will bring together key decision makers from government and corporate sectors and it is the ideal platform for consultants and manufacturers keen to enter the thriving Ghanaian market.

International exhibitors include Anvil Cables Pvt, Capco Capacitors, Tropical Cable and Conductors, CAT, Apollo.

This year’s event marks the second edition of Powerelec Ghana and is supported by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Energy, Association of Ghana Industries, Energy Commission, GRIDCO, Bui Power Authority, Exhibit Network Trade, PWC, Indo- African Chamber of Commerce and Industries, GREDA and CSDA.

The event is organized by FairAct Exhibitions, Events and More, VeriFair Intelligent Interface and Orange IMC.

Read More & Register:

Power Elec Ghana 2017: http://www.powerelecghana.com/

Construct Ghana 2017: http://www.constructghana.com