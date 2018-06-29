PRESS RELEASE | OCP KENYA RESPONDS TO PUBLIC ACCUSATIONS

Posted on Friday, 29 June 2018 09:47

By OCP Group

Nairobi, June 23rd 2018.

OCP Kenya expresses its surprise at the accusations made against it and its directors concerning the importation into Kenya of fertilizers that were allegedly non-compliant with Kenyan regulatory standards.

We reject these claims in their entirety as they reflect neither the commercial practices nor the rigorous quality-assurance processes to which OCP Kenya adheres. Indeed, OCP Kenya complied fully with Kenyan procedures and regulations in place in connection with the cargo targeted by this action.

The full compliance of this cargo with such procedures and regulations has been indisputably confirmed by independent expert analyses performed by several internationally renowned inspection agencies (SGS, Bureau Veritas and Cropnuts).

OCP Group strictly observes the highest national and international legal standards and best practices in its operations worldwide.

As evidenced by its activities on the ground, OCP Kenya is no exception and has, as a mission, to continuously act for the benefit of Kenyan agricultural development.

In this vein, the new customized fertilizers introduced by OCP Kenya have been very successful. These micronutrient-enriched products have been adapted specifically to local soils and crops following research and development efforts conducted in cooperation with Kenyan research laboratories. These new customized fertilizers have demonstrated their positive effect on farmers in terms of yield and competitiveness.

While we intend to actively and fully cooperate with the Kenyan authorities in connection with this matter, we reserve our rights to take legal action against the parties behind these baseless and opportunistic accusations.

