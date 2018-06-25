PRESS RELEASE | Rack Centre

Posted on Monday, 25 June 2018 10:22

Rack Centre, Africa’s Leading Colocation Data Centre Provider recognised as winner at the prestigious Datacloud Awards in Monaco

Rack Centre, Africa’s Premium Data Centre and the leading carrier neutral Tier III constructed facility certified colocation data centre provider has been honoured with the prestigious Datacloud Award for regional excellence in the Data Centre Geographical Location category.



The Datacloud Europe Award is globally regarded as the world’s defining accolade for Data centre and cloud industry; the awards recognise the leading individuals and companies shaping the global data economy and honour innovation, service excellence, and diversity.



Mr Phillip Low, Chairman of Broadgroup, parent company of Data Economy Magazine and organiser of the award ceremony, said “Globally relevant, the Datacloud Awards have yet again both delighted and surprised reflecting the incredible dynamism, talent and spirit that exists in the industry. “All of this year’s winners are disrupting and innovating in ways we had never imagined and helping to define new era in the IT infrastructure market’’



The Datacloud Europe award winners are selected by independent panel of judges and Rack Centre was selected ahead of three other European finalists due to its success metrics: 100 percent uptime since its launch in 2013, consistently exceeding expectations in customer satisfaction, the first carrier neutral colocation data centre provider in Africa to be Tier III Constructed Facility certified by the Uptime Institute and the most connected Tier III data centre in Africa situated in the excellent geophysical location in Lagos.



Ayotunde Coker MD Rack Centre noted, we are truly proud of this award to Rack Centre representing Nigeria and West Africa. Last year we were finalist in one category, and this year, finalist in two categories and selected as winner by an august panel of judges. We continue to strive to sustain excellence, world class quality and market leadership in all we do and the recognition at such prestigious global awards is fantastic recognition for Nigeria.



About Rack Centre:

Rack Centre is the state-of-the-art, Tier III Constructed Facility Certified data centre offering carrier neutral colocation services. It is the most connected in Africa with connection to over 27 of the major carriers and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country and direct connection to all undersea cables serving the South Atlantic Coast of Africa.



Its Cloud on Ground™ services offers a locally hosted cloud marketplace. CloudonGround™ brings the hosting of world class Cloud services to Nigeria reducing the entry threshold to high quality Cloud services to West African region.



Colocating within Rack Centre allows companies to avoid fixed infrastructure investments and to leave the growing complexity of managing power and environmental issues to specialists.



Rack Centre is 100% owned by Jagal, a Nigerian conglomerate holding that operates leading energy businesses and manages a diverse portfolio of investments.

Rack Centre Limited Jagal Close, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria ● T +234 (0) 1 631 4950 ● info@rack-centre.com