Proparco serving the private sector and sustainable development in Africa since 1977

Proparco’s mission

Proparco works with a wide range of private actors, from the local entrepreneur to the regional banking group and offers long-term financing tools in the form of debt, equity and quasi-equity. Our local implantation allows us to better understand and adapt our tools to the needs of local businesses, providing support that may not yet be available in the region. Proparco’s added value also lies in our dedication to assisting our clients improve their environmental & social practices and governance. Finally, working with us also allows our clients and partners to extend their African and European networks, especially in francophone countries.



Proparco’s impact in Africa

Since Proparco’s creation in 1977, Africa has always been its priority. Africa remains central to Proparco’s new strategy with a commitment to spend $2.7 billion on the continent between 2017 and 2020.

Over the past 10 years only, Proparco has supported 65 projects worth 660M€ in the region. The projects supported by Proparco in Southern Africa illustrate the diversity of our clients, areas of intervention and tools:



