Proparco serving the private sector and sustainable development

Posted on Friday, 20 October 2017 14:55

For the past 40 years, Africa has been at the very center of Proparco’s mission. In the coming years, Proparco will grow significantly to further help entrepreneurs who, in South Africa and in the region, create jobs, fight global change and provide access to essential goods and services.

At Proparco, we strongly believe that the private sector holds a great responsibility in reducing poverty and inequalities. That is why we offer long-term financing tools to banks, private equity funds and companies that can demonstrate their positive impact on sustainable development.

As we’re celebrating our 40th anniversary, including 23 working from our regional office in Johannesburg, we reiterate our commitment to do our part in helping the private sector bring sustainable economic, social and environmental benefits to the African continent.

Proparco’s mission

Proparco works with a wide range of private actors, from the local entrepreneur to the regional banking group and offers long-term financing tools in the form of debt, equity and quasi-equity. Our local implantation allows us to better understand and adapt our tools to the needs of local businesses, providing support that may not yet be available in the region. Proparco’s added value also lies in our dedication to assisting our clients improve their environmental & social practices and governance. Finally, working with us also allows our clients and partners to extend their African and European networks, especially in francophone countries.



Proparco’s impact in Africa

Since Proparco’s creation in 1977, Africa has always been its priority. Africa remains central to Proparco’s new strategy with a commitment to spend $2.7 billion on the continent between 2017 and 2020.

Over the past 10 years only, Proparco has supported 65 projects worth 660M€ in the region. The projects supported by Proparco in Southern Africa illustrate the diversity of our clients, areas of intervention and tools:





FirstRand Bank

Since 1999, Proparco has granted 4 loans to the bank (and its subsidiaries) for a total of €91 million to help support funding of SMEs by South African banks. With our support, FirstRand has developed specific programmes to support SMEs among disadvantaged sections of the population, such as the Black Economic Empowerment Program (BEE), which Proparco has been supporting since 2005. Agri-Vie

In 2017, Proparco and AFD invested $15M in the Agri VIE II fund specialized in agroindustry in Sub-Saharan Africa. This investment supports projects that promote the local manufacturing of products which were previously imported, thus helping regional business to grow. Enko Education

Enko Education, which prepares its pupils to the International Baccalaureate exam, is a Launchpad to the World’s top universities. Proparco invested $1.1M in equity in 2016 to finance operating costs for the first few years of existing schools and to launch new schools. Itezhi Tezhi

Proparco is supporting the first public-private partnership (PPP) in the energy sector in Zambia. This hydroelectric plant located near the Itezhi Tezhi dam will increase the energy capacity and reliability of the electricity supply while maintaining the predominance of renewable energy in Zambia’s energy mix.

Contact us:

Ballywoods Office Park

Ironwood House, 1st Floor - 29 Ballyclare Drive, Johannesburg

P.O Box 130067, Bryanston 2021- South Africa

Tel : (+27) 11 540 7100 – proparcojohannesbourg@afd.fr

www.proparco.fr – Twitter :@Proparco