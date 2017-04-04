The Africa Report 2017

THE AFRICA REPORT DEBATES 2017
Marrakech, Morocco 7th April 2017
|PARIS, 4 April 2017 - The continent’s brightest talents and sharpest intellects will clash in our fifth debate next Friday, 7th April, from 2-5pm, at the Palmeraie Conference Centre in Marrakech, Morocco. The debate, in partnership with the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, will argue:
“IS AFRICA'S DEVELOPMENT AN ILLUSION?”
We want to know whether Africa’s development has worked for its people. Have we spent the decade of high commodity prices spending wisely on infrastructure, educating our children and helping our private sector emerge? Have we diversified our economic structure?
Following on from our other successful debates in Accra, Geneva, London and Abidjan, this year’s debate will feature high profile speakers and experts, with an audience made up of top politicians, business people and activists from across Africa. The debate will be launched by Mr El Malki, Président de la Chambre des Représentants (Morocco) and Mo Ibrahim. It takes place at the beginning of Mo Ibrahim’s Annual Governance weekend and is part of the foundation’s 10th anniversary celebrations.
| Key speakers and experts include
|The debate will be carried by national broadcasters in Morocco and followed on our website and the Mo Ibrahim Foundation website, which will carry audio and video footage of the debate.
|Notes to Editors: The Africa Report is published by Groupe Jeune Afrique, which has been the number 1 Pan-African media for 57 years and has 4 magazines, 2 major websites and a publishing house – in French and English. The Africa Report is the leading English-language Pan African magazine. Apart from being the best-selling international publication in most African countries, it is the only media to have been awarded media of the year three times (2012, 2007 and 2006).
