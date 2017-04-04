The Africa Report 2017

PARIS, 4 April 2017 - The continent’s brightest talents and sharpest intellects will clash in our fifth debate next Friday, 7th April, from 2-5pm, at the Palmeraie Conference Centre in Marrakech, Morocco. The debate, in partnership with the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, will argue:

“IS AFRICA'S DEVELOPMENT AN ILLUSION?”



We want to know whether Africa’s development has worked for its people. Have we spent the decade of high commodity prices spending wisely on infrastructure, educating our children and helping our private sector emerge? Have we diversified our economic structure?



Following on from our other successful debates in Accra, Geneva, London and Abidjan, this year’s debate will feature high profile speakers and experts, with an audience made up of top politicians, business people and activists from across Africa. The debate will be launched by Mr El Malki, Président de la Chambre des Représentants (Morocco) and Mo Ibrahim. It takes place at the beginning of Mo Ibrahim’s Annual Governance weekend and is part of the foundation’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Key speakers and experts include Mo Ibrahim , Founder, Mo Ibrahim foundation





Donald Kaberuka , Special Envoy, African Union Peace Fund and former president of the African Development Bank

Mohamed Ould Bouamatou , Founder, Fondation pour l’Egalité des Chances en Afrique

Vera Songwe , Head of West and Central Africa, IFC

Bob Collymore , CEO, Safaricom





Ismail Douiri , Co-CEO, Attijariwafabank

Jon Marks , Chairman and founder, Cross-border information

Mohamed Ben Ouda , CEO, SNTL Group

Ann Grant , Senior Independent Director, Tullow Oil Plc





Mr El Malki, Président de la Chambre des Représentants, Morocco