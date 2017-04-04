The Africa Report

The Africa Report 2017

Thu,06Apr2017

Posted on Tuesday, 04 April 2017 10:17

The Africa Report 2017

alt

THE AFRICA REPORT DEBATES 2017
Is Africa’s Development an Illusion?

Marrakech, Morocco 7th April 2017

  
PARIS, 4 April 2017 - The continent’s brightest talents and sharpest intellects will clash in our fifth debate next Friday, 7th April, from 2-5pm, at the Palmeraie Conference Centre in Marrakech, Morocco. The debate, in partnership with the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, will argue:
“IS AFRICA'S DEVELOPMENT AN ILLUSION?”

We want to know whether Africa’s development has worked for its people. Have we spent the decade of high commodity prices spending wisely on infrastructure, educating our children and helping our private sector emerge? Have we diversified our economic structure?

Following on from our other successful debates in Accra, Geneva, London and Abidjan, this year’s debate will feature high profile speakers and experts, with an audience made up of top politicians, business people and activists from across Africa. The debate will be launched by Mr El Malki, Président de la Chambre des Représentants (Morocco) and Mo Ibrahim. It takes place at the beginning of Mo Ibrahim’s Annual Governance weekend and is part of the foundation’s 10th anniversary celebrations.		      Key speakers and experts include
  • Mo Ibrahim, Founder, Mo Ibrahim foundation

  • Donald Kaberuka, Special Envoy, African Union Peace Fund and former president of the African Development Bank
  • Mohamed Ould Bouamatou, Founder, Fondation pour l’Egalité des Chances en Afrique
  • Vera Songwe, Head of West and Central Africa, IFC
  • Bob Collymore, CEO, Safaricom

  • Ismail Douiri, Co-CEO, Attijariwafabank
  • Jon Marks, Chairman and founder, Cross-border information
  • Mohamed Ben Ouda, CEO, SNTL Group
  • Ann Grant, Senior Independent Director, Tullow Oil Plc

  • Mr El Malki, Président de la Chambre des Représentants, Morocco
The debate will be carried by national broadcasters in Morocco and followed on our website and the Mo Ibrahim Foundation website, which will carry audio and video footage of the debate.  
Notes to Editors: The Africa Report is published by Groupe Jeune Afrique, which has been the number 1 Pan-African media for 57 years and has 4 magazines, 2 major websites and a publishing house – in French and English. The Africa Report is the leading English-language Pan African magazine. Apart from being the best-selling international publication in most African countries, it is the only media to have been awarded media of the year three times (2012, 2007 and 2006).
      Twitter: @theafricareport #ARDebates
      Linkedin: The Africa Report
      Facebook: The Africa Report
      For media enquiries and how to attend:
      Alison Kingsley-Hall - Mob: +44 (0)7904 331883
      a.kingsley-hall@theafricareport.com
      For general enquiries.
      Jerome Millan - DL +33 (0) 1 4647 2545
      advertising@theafricareport.com

alt

