Posted on Monday, 26 February 2018 17:07

Turkish Cargo carried 3 thousand tons of cut roses to Holland with its wide body cargo aircrafts.

Turkish Cargo, which has continuously increased its capacity, quality of service and market share as a result of its developments, had scheduled additional 12 flights between 26 January and 12 February in order to satisfy its demand of Valentine's Day, and had been carried 906 tonnes of cut roses to the Netherlands from Kenya's capital city Nairobi.



Turkish Cargo becomed the air cargo carrier that had carried the most flowers from Nairobi between that times with its new Boeing 777F cargo aircrafts that added to its fleet. During this period, 234 more tonnes of flowers were carried according to the nearest other air cargo carrier.

With its tropical climate, Kenya stands out with its affordable priced and qualited flower production and flowers are exported to all over the world through Turkish Cargo. Turkish Cargo is operating weekly 5 cargo flights from Nairobi and weekly 3 cargo flights directly from Nairobi to Maastricht, and 340 tons of cut roses are carried per week.



With playing an important role in exporting the values of the region to the world with its special cargo service to 51 destinations in Africa, Turkish Cargo had carried about 3 thousand tonnes of flowers from Africa to the world in January and February until Valentine’s Day.

Flowers are arrived at the cargo terminal with air-conditioning vehicles between 2 ° C + 8 ° C. If there are vegetables and fruits in the same shipment, the flowers are seperated so that they are not affected by the ethylene gas which produced by the fruits and vegetables during the flight and all the necessary precautions are taken.