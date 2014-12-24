African economies meet the "new mediocre"

Posted on Wednesday, 24 December 2014 16:46

By The Africa Report

Just as Africa seems ready to come to the dance floor, the lights come up, the bar runs dry and everyone starts looking for their coat.

Party-pooper-in-chief Christine Lagarde, the International Monetary Fund's managing director, put the world on notice in late 2014 by invoking "the new mediocre": stagnant growth and low inflation, commodity chills, key economies misfiring and an end to the era of the central banks flooding the world with fresh cash.

This alarms those steering Africa's economies, who were just getting comfortable with the previous change of narrative, from basket case to a rising continent.

The bad news is perhaps most acute for resource- exporting countries. The price of oil slipped from $120 a barrel to $60 in December, 2014. Metal prices were down about 25% over the past four years.

While some oil exporters in Africa have a conservative assumption for the price of oil in their budgets, others – such as Nigeria, Algeria, and Gabon – do not.

A recent sell-off on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the worst since the 2009 toxic- asset crisis in the banking sector, sharpened concerns.

Chinese demand for commodities may never reach the highs of the middle of the last decade, which may have profound structural implications for prices.

Trade with China is certainly off trend. China-Africa trade looks likely to reach around $215bn in 2014 after hitting $210bn in 2013, says Standard Chartered bank.

While trade levels are still rising, 2014's performance represents a sharp drop in the growth rate compared with recent years.

This is perhaps down to the strong anti-corruption campaign being waged by President Xi Jinping – which will be good for the long term and difficult in the short term.

China's growth in the third quarter of 2014 was 7.4 percent, the country's worst performance since the financial crisis in the US in 2009.

With more than 50 state officials being investigated per month, spending – which the government banked on to aid China's structural reform towards a consumer economy – has stalled.

This may delay African hopes of gaining a rung on the manufacturing ladder, should China remain focused on export-driven growth.

Given that every year sees 14 million young Africans hit the job market, the possibility that Africa catches the negative side of the demo- graphic wave is growing.

If the demand for new jobs is not met, how many more will be pushed into extremist arms?

The lack of demand from China for commodities is compounded by a fall off in demand in Europe.

The European Commission slashed its prediction for growth in 2015 to 1.1%, down from 1.7%.

Bank lending on the old continent is morose. The EU's powerhouse, Germany, may well be in recession. France, a key African importer, is the new sick man of Europe.

The conflict in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against Russia have put investments on hold.

Further east, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not rescued Japan from its two- decade-long slump.

Finally, the end of cheap money from the Federal Reserve will strengthen the US dollar, hitting African currencies.

Those countries on the continent that have just been to the eurobond market will feel the pinch, with repayments in dollars.

It may also affect appetite for African risk, which is already hampered by deal sizes that remain modest.

As interest rates in the US rise in response, dollar assets will become more attractive.

The large institutional pools of capital that drive the world economy prefer to look to dollar-denominated investments.

That points to less global liquidity, hurting those emerging markets that had a taste for cheap money.

And this could be a problem for Africa's new emerging partners, such as Turkey.

Other emerging partners, such as Brazil, have chosen to rely on higher commodity prices to propel expansion instead of using seven years of plenty to make necessary productivity-boosting reforms.

In the seven years of mediocre likely to come, they may not be a reliable part of the global economy. ●