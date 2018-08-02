Posted on Thursday, 02 August 2018 14:28

By Jon Marks in Casablanca

Casablanca Finance City (CFC) aims to be a continental hub for finance, but it is still early days. CFC has a long way to go to catch up to global financial centres like Singapore

Some 150 firms – around 30 of them Moroccan – have already signed up to enjoy the expected benefits of Casablanca Finance City (CFC), the offshore financial zone whose towers are going up around a 27-floor edifice in the Anfa neighbourhood. CFC’s boosters see it as the future capital of African finance – reflecting the measure of Morocco’s wider continental ambitions. In roadshows around the financial world, CFC Authority managing director Saïd Ibrahimi and a highly articulate team have excited interest in the zone’s potential, while a global line-up of benchmarkers and award-givers have placed the nascent CFC alongside Dubai and Johannesburg as a regional finance hub, despite its relative lack of substance.

CFC is the product of some deep, well-informed thinking. Ibrahimi says: “We’ve opted for a model not unlike that of Singapore, in which an ecosystem is created that brings together finance companies, the core of any financial centre, with professional services and the regional headquarters of multinationals and holding companies.”

Pivot to Africa

Critics say the international plaudits do not yet match the CFC’s performance. The sage of Moroccan finance, Bank Al-Maghrib governor Abdellatif Jouahri, wrote in his 2017 annual report that ‘to make [CFC] an efficient instrument [of Morocco’s ambitions], a vast amount of strategic work has been launched for the period to 2025, whose implementation requires a juridical status which is appropriate to the human and financial resources required’. Central bank governor Jouahri did not mince his words: CFC’s ‘achievements have remained well below its ambitions and largely insufficient when compared to the precious opportunities offered by our country’s stability and in particular its opening up to the African continent.’ Details of reforms to the CFC and the wider financial system that the central bank and the palace see as necessary to implement a successful ‘pivot to Africa’ are still awaited, but all sources agree they are in the works.