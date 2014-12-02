Posted on Tuesday, 02 December 2014 09:38

With pressure on to avoid a non agreement in Paris next year, the Lima climate conference starts with apprehension, tension, and also some sense of optimism from some sectors.

The Climate COP20* kicked off on Monday in Lima's military headquarters in San Borja with the usual formalities of inspirations from dignitaries and the change of presidency.

we could get a Paris agreement if it is a weak agreement

Preparatory meetings started a week ago, and the year's schedule has been packed with high level meetings, like the New York Climate Summit, to ensure that there is enough momentum towards a new global agreement in 2015.

There were also politically significant declarations of intentions to reduce emissions from China, EU, and USA.

But as yet, there is no clear indication that Lima will deliver a strong enough draft on the text that's required for negotiations to begin properly next year.

COP20 President, Peru's Minister of Environment, Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, has an obviously demanding task ahead of him.

There is a tendency to compare the run up to Paris with the run up to the 2009 Copenhagen conference, where the last attempt was made for a new global agreement.

By the time Copenhagen arrived, it was obvious to many that if any agreement was going to be reached, it was not going to meet the demands for the level of action required to keep global warming to below catastrophic levels.

And there are some fears as the Lima meetings begin, that the negotiations are in much the same state as five years ago. But there are also some significant differences that lend hope.

The Copenhagen agreement was given a two year process, where Paris was given five. This has allowed room to develop a number of processes that theoretically build trust between parties.

The crash effect

Copenhagen also occurred just as the 2008 economic crash transpired, which contributed most towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions than any other event or action.

Since then, the global economic landscape has changed, with emerging economies responsible for a greater and still growing proportion of emissions now than in 2009.

The nature of discussions in the negotiations has also changed, with a stronger recognition by developing countries of the need to focus on adaptation in the negotiations, and stronger support for adaptation and mitigation in developing countries.

Loss and damage has also entered the discussions in an acknowledgement that there will be irreparable loss from climate change, and that there needs to be compensation and support for those most vulnerable.

In terms of reaching a new global agreement, indications are that the timing is better now than ever before. As one Lima delegate said, "Copenhagen was still a dream.... We were not ready yet. Here in Lima there is more of a chance".

However, there is still a very long list of needs and wants that have to be met before there can be any confidence that Paris will produce the much needed new global agreement on climate change.

Among the many issues that there is pressure to resolve in Lima, the most striking is the lack of a text for the 2015 Paris Agreement.

As Pulgar Vidal said, Lima will need to lay the groundwork for the new agreement by putting a suitable negotiations text on the table.

While there is ongoing work on the technical details of some aspects of the potential agreement, there is still no text on the table, and, according to Tasneem Essop of WWF, "If there's no draft text in Lima, there's no agreement in Paris".

There is also no sense as yet of what form the text will take, whether it will be legally binding or whether commitments will be based on national determination or equitable sharing of responsibility for the problem.

Representing all sensibilities

A key point of discord is around whether the contributions that parties make are for mitigation only, or also include adaptation, technology transfer, and finance.

As can be expected, developed countries are calling for a mitigation only focus, whereas developing countries are calling for commitments to be made on the other issues as well, particularly as their own mitigation commitments are contingent on support from developed countries.

Meena Raman of the Third World Network, one of the key civil society influences in the negotiations, says that the new global agreement must be legally binding and must include technology transfer and finance targets, "We do not want a mitigation centric agreement in Paris".

She says further that one of the most worrying aspects of Lima is that parties seem to be reneging on their pre 2020 mitigation commitments, another issue that the conference is needing to address.

While Raman warned of Lima being another talk shop to force acceptance of low ambition, Pulgar-Vidal made an appeal to delegates, saying "Let's build concrete agreements that build trust. We would like this COP to lay the groundwork for a new global agreement.... And launch an ambitious process on the pre 2020 work".

He also called for greater support for and openness towards input from civil society actors, "This needs to be the COP that represents all sensibilities".

In the opening ceremony, UNFCCC Executive Secretary, Christiana Figueres, pointed out that 2014 is threatening to be the hottest year in history, and said that, "All actors need to broaden the scope of their actions so that we can move forward together, further and faster [and if we do] we should be able to lay strong foundations for Paris so that we can reach climate stability".

"It's there for the taking...If we have the courage to take it", says Alf Wills, chief negotiator for the South African delegation.

But as Assad Rehman of Friends of the Earth International concluded his input at a press conference, "Yes we could get a Paris agreement if it is a weak agreement and not in line with what is needed if we are serious about the 2ºC target, let alone the 1.5ºC target"**.

* United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 20th Conference of the Parties and 10th Meeting of the Parties of the Kyoto Protocol (COP20/MOP10)

** While the UNFCCC agrees to work towards ensuring that global warming does not exceed 2ºC, there are calls from scientific experts and civil society to rather talk to a 1.5ºC target. The Africa Group of Negotiators supports the 1.5ºC target.