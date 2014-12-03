Posted on Wednesday, 03 December 2014 17:34

Decisions in Lima on many of issues will determine whether the new climate agreement in discussion will have the backbone to keep global warming within a manageable range. And with equity seeking its place at the negotiating table, the tone is now set for global action on climate change from 2020.

The opening session of the Ad hoc Working Group on the Durban Platform for Enhanced Action (ADP)* at the Climate COP20** was a fairly good indication of tensions playing out in the negotiations.

Parties must pay due care to how they design a process for an equity review in the ex ante assessment

It is considered necessary that Lima delivers on a foundation for the 2015 agreement, to enhance negotiations ahead of the Paris conference.

In their ADP opening statements, the various negotiating blocks showed agreement on the need for significant progress on the text. There was also general agreement on the need for clarity about the Intended Nationally Determined Commitments (INDC) that will be enshrined in the new agreement.

But within that broad congruity, there is a pronounced split between developing and developed countries. There are however some synergies between some countries across the divide, and some very definite non-synergies within the groups.

The strongest overall concern was around the sense that developed countries are decreasing responsibility and support for work on addressing climate change while developing countries are increasing their commitments.

Low carbon pathways

Important aspects of the Durban agreement are being pushed off the table, issues of equity and fairness are not adequately represented, and the agreement is still focused mainly on mitigation.

The Durban agreement calls for commitments to be made on mitigation, adaptation, finance, technology transfer, and capacity building. Developed countries want only mitigation to be legally binding, with the other aspects falling into a separate and non legally binding package.

For developing countries, without commitments on finance and adaptation from developed countries, their own mitigation and other commitments could be difficult to implement.

Speaking at a side event, Ravi Prasad of India said, "What is needed is a suite of technologies that can help [developing countries] transition into low carbon pathways. If this is missing it will be very difficult for developing countries to contribute even if they have INDC. What we would like to see is a clear and very supportive regime that provides required technology and finance that helps developing countries take that additional jump".

Martin Khor of the South Centre says that the current bottom up approach to the INDC provides too many loopholes and too much room to renege on the commitments that are necessary, "It looks like we will have a Paris agreement that everyone will be happy with. Unfortunately we will have a 5ºC or 6ºC world, but otherwise we can be very happy" .

Finance commitments

Discussions around finance commitments in particular promise to intensify. Although the Green Climate Fund was capitalised to the tune of nearly USD10 billion towards the end of November, 2014, this falls short of the USD15 billion demanded by the Africa Group, Small Island Developing States and others. Conditions attached to the funding also slow down dispensation to about USD2,5 billion per year.

On the one hand, these are significant funds, but on the other, the amounts pledged must be weighed against the original commitment to mobilise $100 billion in climate funds by 2020, and the call for 1.5 per cent of global GDP to be allocated to addressing climate change.

Another stark aspect of the finance gap is that the cost of addressing climate change, estimated by the World Bank, is pegged at $70-$100 billion annually. The cost for adaptation in developing countries is estimated to range from $30-$60 billion to $200 billion annually - with a further $300 billion annually if ecosystem protection is included. The cost for mitigation globally is estimated to cost between $250 billion and $1.4 trillion annually.

Support will be needed for developing countries to address both mitigation and adaptation nationally. But there is concern, as articulated by the Africa Group, that there is an ongoing trend for developed countries to weaken their support agreements.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Meena Raman of the Third World Network was not optimistic about the outcomes of the Lima conference, "It's going to be a process where we accept that there will be low ambition, so we are coming to Lima with shifting goal posts". She said that for her, one of the most worrying aspects of Lima is that it looks like parties are going to renege on their commitments for a pre 2020 mitigation commitment, with some talk of delaying the mitigation ambition needed before 2020.

Large gaps

At the ADP opening session, the European Union called for enhanced action on the pre 2020 mitigation work, and the Umbrella Group, which includes Russia, Australia and Canada, committed to implementing the pre 2020 commitments.

But there is still a large gap between the mitigation targets on the table and what is required by science. Only 19 countries have ratified the Doha Amendment, which establishes the second commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol. Only two (Sweden and Norway) of those countries are developed.

Says Raman with reference to the recent The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)*** scientific assessment report: "If we don't get our act together in the next 20 to 25 years, we are going to have overshoot. We have the science telling us that we have only a little window to do this work."

Although the convention steers well clear of issues of liability for climate change, there is strong acknowledgement that developed and developing countries have different responsibilities for directly addressing and supporting other countries in dealing with issues resulting from climate change.

The G77+China called for inclusion of principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibility. For many, these are critical aspects for success in the new global agreement.

Speaking in his personal capacity at a side event, Xolisa Ngwadla of the Africa Group said that in multilateral agreements, parties should have at least a perception of fairness of what is expected from them as well as what others are doing. He said that there needs to be an explicit reference to support INDC in developing countries.

Ngwadla called for a cognisance of the timeframes for the new agreement: "Parties must pay due care to how they design a process for an equity review in the ex ante assessment, as the agreement needs to spell out modalities of that review, with potential for further elaborating the details even after Paris".

The new agreement, and the contributions within it, come to effect only in 2020.

In terms of how the negotiations take place, several blocks called for open negotiations between parties, rather than the exclusive, small group style of negotiations that have been more in use in these negotiations in recent years.

The LMDC (Group of Like Minded Countries) called for open and transparent processes, saying, "We will not accept a situation where we will have to consider, on a take it or leave it basis, a text that has not been negotiated, whether Lima or Paris".

Small Island Developing States called for inclusion of Loss and Damage in the 2015 agreement, demanding that it is separated from adaptation. Discussions on the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage are expected to progress.

Paris is not the end

Despite the pressure for Lima to deliver on a sound pathway to Paris, and for Paris to produce a final post 2020 agreement, there is also a sense that some details may need to be worked out in the years after the agreement is set.

Speaking in his personal capacity, Su Wei of the Chinese delegation said that the new agreement will need to be guided by the principles of the convention, and that work will be ongoing beyond 2015, "Paris is not the final stop, it's just a step into the post 2020 era".

However, if these key issues are not addressed in Lima, and particularly issues around equity, even meeting the deadline for the new global agreement will be highly inadequate for the millions of people who are directly dealing with the new stresses of climate change.

* Ad hoc Working Group on the Durban Platform for Enhanced Action. This is the agreement that was signed in 2011 that committed parties to the UNFCCC to designing a new agreement by 2015 that will be implemented in 2020.

** United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 20th Conference of the Parties and 10th Meeting of the Parties of the Kyoto Protocol (COP20/MOP10)

*** Intended Nationally Determined Commitments (intended commitments)

**** The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) produces an assessment of scientific studies on climate change every five years or so, which is used to inform decisions at international and other levels. Its Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) was released over the course of the last year or so, with the final Synthesis Report released in November.